TETRA Technologies, Inc. Adopts Tax Benefits Preservation Plan

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 1, 2023

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE: TTI) announced today that its Board of Directors has adopted a Tax Benefits Preservation Plan (the "Tax Plan") intended to preserve the availability of the Company's existing net operating loss carryforwards ("NOLs") and other tax attributes (collectively, the "Tax Attributes").

As of December 31, 2022, the Company has U.S. federal NOLs of approximately $411 million as well as other Tax Attributes that may be available to reduce the Company's future U.S. federal income tax expense and represent significant value to the Company. However, the Company's ability to use its Tax Attributes may be materially reduced or eliminated if it were to experience an "ownership change," as defined under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code (a "change of ownership"). In general, a change of ownership would occur if stockholders that own (or are deemed to own) at least 5% or more of the Company's outstanding common stock increased their cumulative ownership in the Company by more than 50 percentage points over their lowest ownership percentage within a rolling three-year period. The Tax Plan reduces the likelihood that changes in the Company's investor base would limit the Company's future use of its Tax Attributes, which would significantly impair the value of such Tax Attributes.

TETRA reported 2022 income before taxes of $11.9 million. Additionally, on February 27, 2023 TETRA reported progress on efforts to assess and potentially develop its bromine assets in Arkansas, which could potentially further increase TETRA's future taxable income. The Tax Plan is intended to ensure the Tax Attributes remain available to the Company into the future.

In connection with the adoption of the Tax Plan, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of one Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock purchase right (the "Rights") on each outstanding share of the Company's Common Stock. The Rights will be issued to holders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023. Shares of the Company's Common Stock issued after such record date will be issued together with the Rights.

The Rights are not currently exercisable and initially will trade only with the Company's Common Stock. However, if any person or group acquires 4.99% or more of the Company's Common Stock, or if a person or group that already owns 4.99% or more of the Company's Common Stock acquires additional shares representing 2% of the Company's then outstanding shares of Common Stock, then, subject to certain exceptions, the Rights would separate from the Common Stock and become exercisable for shares of the Company's Common Stock having a market value equal to twice the exercise price, resulting in significant dilution to the ownership interests of the acquiring person or group.

The Tax Plan includes a procedure pursuant to which the Company's Board of Directors may consider requests to exempt acquisitions of the Company's Common Stock from the Tax Plan if it determines that doing so would not jeopardize or endanger the value or availability of the Tax Attributes or is otherwise in the best interests of the Company.

The Rights will expire on February 28, 2026. The Rights may also expire on an earlier date upon the occurrence of other events, including a determination by the Company's Board of Directors that no Tax Attributes may be carried forward or otherwise utilized or that the Tax Plan is no longer necessary or desirable for the preservation of the Tax Attributes. Because the Rights may be redeemed under certain circumstances by the Company's Board of Directors, the Tax Plan should not interfere with any action that the Board of Directors determines to be in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.

The Tax Plan is similar to tax benefit preservation rights plans that are adopted by other public companies with significant Tax Attributes. The issuance of the Rights will not affect the Company's reported earnings or loss per share and should not be taxable to the Company or its stockholders.

Additional information regarding the Tax Plan will be set forth in a Current Report on Form 8-K and in a Registration Statement on Form 8-A that the Company is filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact
For further information, please contact Elijio Serrano, CFO, TETRA Technologies, Inc. at (281) 367-1983 or via email at [email protected] or Rigo Gonzalez, Manager of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, at (281) 364-2213 or via email at [email protected].

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company operating on six continents with a focus on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback, and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food, and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure. Low carbon energy initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow®, an ultra-pure zinc bromide clear brine fluid for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com for more information.

tetra_technologies_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA28152&sd=2023-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-technologies-inc-adopts-tax-benefits-preservation-plan-301759171.html

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA28152&Transmission_Id=202303010700PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA28152&DateId=20230301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.