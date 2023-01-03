BENNICAS & ASSOCIATES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

838 PORTOLA ROAD PORTOLA VALLEY, CA 94028

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $163.00Mil. The top holdings were PG(14.82%), STPZ(4.86%), and NEM(3.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BENNICAS & ASSOCIATES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

BENNICAS & ASSOCIATES, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:STPZ by 35,315 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.9.

On 03/01/2023, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $49.98 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned -4.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, BENNICAS & ASSOCIATES, INC. bought 12,133 shares of NYSE:PG for a total holding of 159,324. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.19.

On 03/01/2023, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $137.56 per share and a market cap of $324.52Bil. The stock has returned -9.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-book ratio of 7.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 3,050-share investment in STU:48D. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €158.25 during the quarter.

On 03/01/2023, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of €154.5 per share and a market cap of €42.43Bil. The stock has returned -42.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 72.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -392.56 and a price-sales ratio of 13.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 80,450-share investment in NAS:GLDD. Previously, the stock had a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.03 during the quarter.

On 03/01/2023, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp traded for a price of $5.735 per share and a market cap of $379.59Mil. The stock has returned -59.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 4,511 shares in NYSE:PLD, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.78 during the quarter.

On 03/01/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $123.4 per share and a market cap of $113.95Bil. The stock has returned -13.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-book ratio of 2.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.86 and a price-sales ratio of 16.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.