Investments & Financial Planning, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYG(18.60%), IJH(17.81%), and VB(17.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Investments & Financial Planning, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Investments & Financial Planning, LLC bought 7,772 shares of ARCA:VB for a total holding of 96,867. The trade had a 1.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.36.

On 03/01/2023, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $197.52 per share and a market cap of $44.63Bil. The stock has returned -4.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a price-book ratio of 2.29.

During the quarter, Investments & Financial Planning, LLC bought 4,655 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 7,653. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $202.74.

On 03/01/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $214.08 per share and a market cap of $52.87Bil. The stock has returned -6.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a price-book ratio of 2.92.

During the quarter, Investments & Financial Planning, LLC bought 8,323 shares of ARCA:URTH for a total holding of 13,728. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.91.

On 03/01/2023, iShares MSCI World ETF traded for a price of $113.98 per share and a market cap of $2.56Bil. The stock has returned -7.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI World ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

During the quarter, Investments & Financial Planning, LLC bought 42,796 shares of ARCA:CGGR for a total holding of 54,935. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.35.

On 03/01/2023, Capital Group Growth ETF traded for a price of $21.78 per share and a market cap of $1.65Bil. The stock has returned -13.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group Growth ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.83.

During the quarter, Investments & Financial Planning, LLC bought 15,459 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 374,602. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.91.

On 03/01/2023, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $52.47 per share and a market cap of $14.57Bil. The stock has returned -16.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a price-book ratio of 6.32.

