%3Cb%3ENICE%3C%2Fb%3E (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that LanguageLoop has implemented NICE’s CXone cloud native platform to futureproof its customer experience operation and deliver an enhanced customer and user experience.

LanguageLoop is Australia’s leading full-service language provider that delivers essential translation and interpreting services to customers across key industries, including finance, insurance, health, education, energy, law, business, and government. Their contact center team fields more than 500,000 customer interactions annually and connects customers with almost 3,000 contracted interpreters.

LanguageLoop was experiencing significant limitations in handling the required call volume and needed to move to a flexible cloud-based solution with comprehensive interactive voice response (IVR) services. LanguageLoop engaged NICE to transform the customer experience and unify its operations with CXone.

NICE CXone enables LanguageLoop to seamlessly automate its inbound interactions and quickly connect customers with available interpreters, providing an efficient solution for customers requiring essential communication services where English is not their first language. With CXone, customers can call in and use their LanguageLoop identification number to connect with translation and interpretation services in over 190 languages. CXone also seamlessly integrates with LanguageLoop’s booking system and supports its dedicated contact center staff in processing bookings for translating and interpreting services. With the benefit of CXone’s open application programming interface (API), LanguageLoop can more efficiently productize its service and go to market quicker with a better-rounded product portfolio.

George Bisas, Chief Executive Officer, LanguageLoop, said, “NICE CXone is the ideal solution for LanguageLoop as it delivers a mature and intuitive cloud native solution that can be fully automated to deliver a streamlined service to connect customers with contracted interpreters in mission and life-critical events. It brings together all the individual pieces of the LanguageLoop contact center into a more connected solution that delivers greater efficiencies for the business. With the support of seamless IVR workflows, CXone empowers LanguageLoop to transcend language barriers and better support its customers in times of great need.”

CXone’s easy-to-use interface also allows LanguageLoop to make direct and rapid changes to its solution without needing additional technical support. The LanguageLoop team can make changes, test, and deploy within short timeframes to ensure seamless experiences for its customers. CXone also provides essential monitoring and reporting services for LanguageLoop’s contact center agents, which helps to ensure greater quality control over its interpreting and translating services.

Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International, said, “NICE is pleased to support LanguageLoop as they continue to deliver frictionless experiences that transcend language barriers. LanguageLoop delivers mission-critical services to thousands of customers and CXone is now a vital piece of its supporting infrastructure.”

About LanguageLoop

LanguageLoop is Australia’s leading language service provider. With over 40 years of experience, LanguageLoop’s extensive network of over 3,000 interpreters and translators speaks over 190+ languages. Trusted by Australia’s state and federal governments and leading brands including AGL, Energy Australia, The Westpac Group, IAG, and others, LanguageLoop helps organizations connect with over 500,000 non-English speakers every year, through its extensive range of services including telephone, in-person and on-demand video interpreting, translations, and other digital language solutions. For more information visit languageloop.com.au.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

