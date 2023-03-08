Rallybio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Martin Mackay, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rallybio, will participate in a panel discussion, “Neuromuscular & Bone,” at 2:10 p.m. ET.
  • Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually on Monday, March 13, 2023. Steve Uden, M.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of Rallybio, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 4:40 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of both presentations will be accessible through the Events+and+Presentations section of Rallybio’s website at www.rallybio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following each presentation.

About Rallybio

Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health, and metabolic disorders. The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com.

