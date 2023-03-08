KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable East Orlando

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Lone Palm, its latest new, single-family home community in popular East Orlando, near University of Central Florida. The new homes at Lone Palm are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. This charming community showcases floor plans with up to six bedrooms and three baths, and future amenities will include a dog park and children’s playground.

KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable East Orlando.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

“Lone Palm, situated in a popular location in East Orlando just minutes away from University of Central Florida, features spacious new homes that live bigger for less,” said Fred Wyborski, President of KB Home’s Orlando division. “Families will appreciate this quaint community that is close to shopping, dining and entertainment and future community amenities, including a dog park and playground. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans are designed for contemporary living, with a focus on creating roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient, and to provide healthier indoor air environments. Thanks to quality construction techniques and materials, every home KB builds is ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — to deliver greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

Lone Palm is conveniently located minutes to Highways 50, 408 and 417 and offers an easy commute to downtown Orlando and area attractions, including Universal Studios® and Volcano Bay. The community is just minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment at Waterford Lakes® Town Center and the highly desirable location is also a short drive to Orlando International Airport.

The Lone Palm sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $410,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

