BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that the company has accepted an invitation to participate and collaborate with the U.S. Navy during International Maritime Exercise 23 (IMX 23). The three-week unmanned and artificial intelligence integration event in Bahrain and Jordan aims to advance the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s efforts to integrate new unmanned technologies and artificial intelligence.

“We’re elated to continue our partnership with Task Force 59 and showcase innovation in AI/ML-based forecasting and computer vision capabilities,” said Mandy Long, CEO of BigBear.ai. “We’re committed to helping the U.S. Navy gather, interpret, and act upon intelligence critical to maintaining security across international waters in vast maritime environments that have historically been challenging to monitor.”

Following and with the continuation of the Digital+Horizon event in December 2022, BigBear.ai will demo its AI/ML-powered decision support solution, Ursa Minor, which identifies potential threats using ML-augmented algorithms and analytics, at IMX 23. Ursa Minor provides analysts and decision-makers with real-time situational awareness, predictive forecasts, and computer vision capabilities.

“Along with our Task Force 59 partners, we’re dedicated to building mission-ready capabilities at the tactical edge,” said Tony Barrett, President and General Manager of Federal Markets at BigBear.ai. “These opportunities allow us to showcase our strengths in building a robust data infrastructure that supports the development and enhancement of AI and ML technologies.”

BigBear.ai looks forward to continuing its partnership with the U.S. Navy and supporting its endeavors to build the world’s first unmanned surface vessel fleet by the end of summer 2023.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments. BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the U.S. Intelligence Community, as well as customers in manufacturing, logistics, commercial space, and other sectors, rely on BigBear.ai’s solutions to see and shape their world through reliable, predictive insights and goal-oriented advice. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia and Michigan. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fbigbear.ai%2F and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: %40BigBearai.

Forward-Looking Statements

