MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Jeh Charles Johnson was elected to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Johnson is a partner at the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, where he advises clients on legal aspects of cybersecurity, among other areas. Previously, Johnson served as Secretary of Homeland Security from December 2013 to January 2017, leading the third largest cabinet department of the U.S. government. Prior to that, Johnson was General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Defense, where he is credited with establishing the legal framework for the U.S. military's counterterrorism efforts during the Obama administration.

Earlier in his career, Johnson was appointed by President Clinton to be General Counsel of the U.S. Air Force and served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York.

“We are honored that Jeh has joined MetLife’s board of directors," said R. Glenn Hubbard, chairman of MetLife, Inc. “We will benefit from Jeh’s outstanding track record managing highly complex risks to security and his deep experience on the boards of other leading public companies. I look forward to working with Jeh and the rest of the board as we focus on delivering for MetLife’s stakeholders.”

MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf added: “I am delighted that Jeh has joined MetLife’s board of directors. Jeh will be an invaluable addition to our board as we further raise the bar in 2023 and position the company for strong performance into the future.”

Johnson is a member of the boards of Lockheed Martin and U.S. Steel, and previously served on the board of PG&E. He also serves on the board of trustees of Columbia University, and on the board of the Council on Foreign Relations, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City and the Center for a New American Security.

Johnson has received numerous accolades for his leadership, accomplishments and dedication to public service, including the Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Award in 2018. Johnson was recognized at the time for “contributing greatly to the defense of our nation” and “guiding us through turbulent times with courage and wisdom.” Other noteworthy awards include the 2022 Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award from The American Lawyer.

Johnson received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Morehouse College and his J.D. from Columbia Law School. Johnson is also the recipient of 12 honorary degrees.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

