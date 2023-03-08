The Cordish Companies Select Shift4 and SkyTab to Power Payments for Live! Entertainment Districts and Dining Venues

12 minutes ago
The+Cordish+Companies and Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) have announced a strategic, multi-year partnership to bring Shift4’s integrated payments technology to Cordish’s Live%21 entertainment destinations and other dining venues across the country.

Shift4 will be processing payments for the numerous dining, entertainment, and retail businesses within each Live! district, with Shift4’s next-gen SkyTab point-of-sale solution powering commerce at all restaurants and bars at these locations.

Shift4 will deliver a frictionless commerce experience at Live! entertainment and hospitality districts including Texas Live!, Kansas City Live!, Ballpark Village, Fourth Street Live!, Live! at the Battery, Power Plant Live!, Waterside District and Xfinity Live!, as well as growth brands Sports & Social, PBR Cowboy Bar, and PBR Lockhart Smokehouse, three of the fastest growing concepts in the country. Cordish’s Live! brand is highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country and its destinations are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel, and sports-anchored destinations in the United States.

“Cordish Live! properties welcome over 55 million visitors a year, and as such, they require the absolute best in technology to deliver a seamless and speedy transaction experience,” said Scott Steenrod, Chief Operating Officer of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. “As the leader in integrated payment processing, Shift4 technology is a natural fit to bring our elevated commerce needs to life at our Live! districts and dining venues across the country.”

“We are proud to partner with Cordish to bring Shift4’s commerce technology to highly trafficked Live! entertainment districts across the country. Our next-generation SkyTab point-of-sale solution will elevate the guest experience for the millions of customers that visit these destinations every year,” said Michael Isaacman, Chief Commercial Officer at Shift4.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies’ origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies’ Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family’s core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

“The Cordish Companies,” “The Cordish Company” and “Cordish” are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships (“Cordish Entities”). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names “Cordish,” “The Cordish Companies” or “The Cordish Company” here or elsewhere.

About Live! Hospitality & Entertainment

Live! Hospitality & Entertainment is one of the largest and most successful developers and operators of restaurant and entertainment concepts in the United States. Recognized as a leader in the food, beverage and entertainment industries, Live! Hospitality & Entertainment has created and developed multiple award-winning concepts including growth brands Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, branded concepts such as NBC Sports Arena and Budweiser Brew House, concert and special event venues such as Arlington Backyard and The Hall, and restaurants in partnership with premier chefs and celebrities like Guy Fieri and Troy Aikman. Its portfolio of over 100 concepts can be found at the front door of professional sports stadiums and arenas, high profile entertainment districts, and world-class casino resorts around the country. Live! Hospitality & Entertainment is a division of The Cordish Companies, one of the oldest and largest real estate development companies in the country now in its fourth generation of privately-held family ownership. For more information, please visit www.cordish.com%2Fbusinesses%2Frestaurants.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

