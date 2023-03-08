Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 15, 2023

Article's Main Image

The Company Will Host a Conference Call and Webcast on March 16, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst”) ( CPRX), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Catalyst's management team will host a conference call and webcast the following morning, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date:
Time:
US/Canada Dial-in Number:
International Dial-in Number:		March 16, 2023
8:30 AM ET
(877) 407-8912
(201) 689-8059

A webcast and accompanying materials will be accessible under the Investors section on the Company's website at www.catalystpharma.com. A webcast replay will be available on the Catalyst website for 30 days following the date of the event.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines that address rare neurological and epileptic diseases. Catalyst’s flagship U.S. commercial product is FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg, approved for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") for adults and for children ages six to seventeen. In January 2023, Catalyst acquired the U.S. commercial rights to FYCOMPA® (perampanel) CIII, a prescription medicine approved in people with epilepsy aged four and older alone or with other medicines to treat partial-onset seizures with or without secondarily generalized seizures and with other medicines to treat primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures for people with epilepsy aged 12 and older. Further, Canada’s national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

For the Full Prescribing and Safety Information for FIRDAPSE®, please visit www.firdapse.com. For the Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING for FYCOMPA®, please visit www.fycompa.com. For more information about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., visit the Company’s website at: www.catalystpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2021 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Investor Contact
Mary Coleman
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(305) 420-3200
[email protected]
Media Contact
David Schull
Russo Partners
(858) 717-2310
[email protected]

