CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst”) ( CPRX), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.



Catalyst's management team will host a conference call and webcast the following morning, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date:

Time:

US/Canada Dial-in Number:

International Dial-in Number: March 16, 2023

8:30 AM ET

(877) 407-8912

(201) 689-8059



A webcast and accompanying materials will be accessible under the Investors section on the Company's website at www.catalystpharma.com. A webcast replay will be available on the Catalyst website for 30 days following the date of the event.



