Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Joy Savchenko has joined the firm as a senior managing director in the Private Capital Advisory (PCA) group. Based in New York, she will focus on developing investor relationships and originating and advising PCA clients on a broad range of private capital transactions.

Ms. Savchenko joins from UBS, where she spent the past 19 years working with institutional clients in a variety of advisory roles. She was most recently part of the private funds group, covering institutional investors in the United States and Canada as well as focusing on origination. Prior to that role, Ms. Savchenko spent almost a decade executing secondary market transactions. Before joining the private funds group, Ms. Savchenko was a member of the M&A and strategic solutions groups.

Nigel Dawn, Head of PCA, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Joy to Evercore. Our PCA business is expanding quickly and Joy will be instrumental in broadening the capital base of investors participating in Evercore-advised transactions.”

Ms. Savchenko said, “I am honored and excited to join Evercore’s PCA team. They have built an incredible platform and have consistently been recognized by the industry as the leading advisor in the secondaries market. I look forward to working with the team to deepen and expand our investor relationships as the market and our platform continue to grow.”

Ms. Savchenko holds a B.S. in international economics from Georgetown University.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

