WeWork and SiSebenza Announce Franchise Partnership for WeWork South Africa

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (“WeWork”), the leading global flexible space provider, today announced a franchise partnership with SiSebenza, a pan-African real estate investor, giving SiSebenza the exclusive right to operate WeWork’s existing locations in South Africa. The deal also grants SiSebenza exclusive rights to grow and operate the WeWork franchise in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius and Nigeria.

The franchise partnership combines the strength of WeWork’s brand and product with SiSebenza’s proven local operating expertise. WeWork opened its first South Africa location in 2019 at WeWork The Link in Johannesburg, followed by WeWork 80 Strand in Cape Town and WeWork 155 West Street in Sandton, Johannesburg. WeWork has since seen strong demand from companies seeking flexible space solutions - this partnership will power growth and unlock the significant market opportunity in the region.

Sandeep Mathrani, CEO and Chairman, WeWork said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates our continued progress in pursuing asset-light growth where local capital and expertise strengthen our business. With its in-depth understanding of the market, SiSebenza will build on WeWork’s success in South Africa and power its growth across the continent. This partnership enables us to simultaneously meet the growing demand for more flexible space solutions whilst further strengthening our underlying business.”

As companies continue to adapt to a new world of work, businesses are increasingly looking to incorporate co-working, flexible and shared office spaces into their operating models. Particularly against the backdrop of an uncertain economic environment, WeWork’s flexible products provide employers with an alternative to the long-term, fixed costs of traditional office space while also offering employees - from freelancers to large enterprises - an environment for enhanced employee engagement and collaboration. SiSebenza has on-the-ground real estate experience and knowledge from across the African continent so is well placed to expand WeWork’s South African footprint and drive its entrance into the wider African market.

“SiSebenza has collaborated with WeWork in South Africa for five years. We’re excited to now be their partner for the African continent and build the business into Africa’s market leader,” said SiSebenza founder Andrew Robinson. “SiSebenza knows Africa well. We have a long track record of doing business across the continent and understand that each of its countries operate differently. We are excited to be the team that brings new and inspiring workspaces to Africa that meet each geography’s unique needs and wants.”

WeWork offers members of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises, private office space and suites, as well as space for members using WeWork All Access, the company’s subscription membership that provides access to hundreds of WeWork locations across the globe, and WeWork On Demand, which offers pay-as-you go access to workspaces and meeting rooms in nearly 320 locations globally. WeWork’s space management solution, WeWork Workplace, provides companies with a universal platform that enables inventory management across office spaces, enhanced employee experiences and space optimization through insights and analytics.

About WeWork

WeWork (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we’ve become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

About SiSebenza

SiSebenza works in partnership with large, successful, well-funded global unicorns and minotaurs, bringing them into the exciting and complex African market. These global companies bring innovative business models and opportunities and we provide capital, infrastructure, local expertise, established and powerful networks. www.sisebenza.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230301005128r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005128/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.