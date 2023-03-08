JetBlue Further Expands Choices For Customers Across the Northeast With New Daily Nonstop Service Out For Sale Starting Today

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced three new routes launching this summer – enabled in part by its Northeast Alliance (NEA) with American Airlines – which will further increase competition and choice for travelers across the Northeast. Seats are out for sale starting today with fares as low as $59(a).

“As we prepare for the summer travel season, we are introducing more choices for our customers in the Northeast with the addition of new alternatives for customers traveling between New York and the fabulous destinations of Washington DC, Martha’s Vineyard and Charleston,” said David Jehn, vice president, network planning and partnerships, JetBlue. “These new routes are part of our ambitious growth strategy as we work to bring our unique combination of low fares and award-winning service to more customers.”

New York City

Enabled by the NEA, JetBlue’s new service between New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) and Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) will deliver a customer-centric alternative for travelers across the busy Northeast Corridor that has historically been dominated by high-fare legacy carriers.

"As a very frequent flyer from JFK in New York’s 5th Congressional District to our nation’s capital, I am excited to see new low fare competition on this route,” said Congressman Gregory Meeks. “JetBlue has been part of our community in Queens, New York, and JFK for more than 23 years, setting the bar on low fares and customer service. I look forward to even more growth with this long-sought addition to their network.”

Daily Schedule between New York (JFK) and Washington DC (DCA)
Beginning June 15, 2023

JFK - DCA Flight #1887

DCA - JFK Flight #1888

7:00 a.m. - 8:40 a.m.

6:30 a.m. – 7:55 a.m.

JFK - DCA Flight #2487

DCA - JFK Flight #2488

1:15 p.m. – 3:01 p.m.

2:10 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

JFK - DCA Flight #2587

DCA - JFK Flight #2588

7:15 p.m. – 8:55 p.m.

5:00 p.m. – 6:48 p.m.

Westchester County

JetBlue is also launching new summer seasonal service from Westchester County Airport (HPN), further bolstering JetBlue’s leadership position in the Greater New York area and offering customers more choices to popular summer travel destinations.

Daily Schedule between Westchester (HPN) and Martha’s Vineyard (MVY)
Summer Seasonal Beginning May 25, 2023

HPN - MVY Flight #2666

MVY - HPN Flight #2665

3:45 p.m. - 4:55 p.m.

1:50 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Daily Schedule between Westchester (HPN) and Charleston, S.C. (CHS)
Summer Seasonal Beginning May 25, 2023

HPN - CHS Flight #2647

CHS - HPN Flight #2648

11:59 a.m. - 2:14 p.m.

3:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Book Better with JetBlue

To celebrate today’s launch, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $59 one-way fares for flights on these new routes, available online only on www.jetblue.com.

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

  1. Terms: Fares shown: JFKDCA, HPNCHS, HPNMVY. Book by 3/3/23. Travel 6/20–10/10/23 (depart/return). Tuesday, Wednesday travel. Terms apply.

