AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platforms in Asia, including the AMTD Digital Media and Entertainment arm, announced today that the highly anticipated movie titled “The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell”, is scheduled for release to the public in cinemas on July 28, 2023.

“The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell” is the second collaboration between Hong Kong actor Aaron Kwok and AMTD Digital following the movie “My First of May”. It also represents the second-time collaboration between Hong Kong actor Sean Lau and AMTD Digital after the movie “Shock Wave 2”.

Dr. Calvin Choi, founder of AMTD Digital Inc. serves as the Executive Producer and Executive Manager of the new movie.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.amtdigital.net%2Finvestor-news.

