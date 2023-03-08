Workhorse Group Announces Board of Directors Transition

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CINCINNATI , March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. ( WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company with a vision to pioneer the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced that two new board nominees, Jean Botti and Brandon Torres Declet, will stand for election at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

As part of the board’s ongoing director refreshment process, Gerald Budde, Michael Clark, Harry DeMott and Benjamin Samuels do not intend to stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting. Following the Annual Meeting, Workhorse’s board will comprise eight directors, seven of whom will be independent.

Mr. Botti brings more than three decades of global aviation and automotive leadership experience with expertise in electrification. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of VoltAero SA, an electric aircraft company. Mr. Botti previously served as Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at Philips NV, Chief Technical Officer at Airbus Group for ten years and in various technology leadership roles in fuel cells, power train, propulsion, dynamics and thermal systems at Delphi Automotive. He began his career in roles at General Motors and Renault. Mr. Botti graduated from the National Institute of Applied Sciences with a degree in mechanical engineering. He also holds an MBA from Central Michigan University, a degree in Research and Development Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a PhD from the National Conservatory of Arts & Trades. Mr. Botti holds 31 patents and four defensive publications.

Mr. Torres Declet is a pioneer in the drone industry with a significant operational background and more than 25 years of experience intersecting top government agencies and corporate industry in highly regulated markets. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Unusual Machines and previously served in various leadership roles including as Chief Executive Officer and Director at AgEagle Aerial Systems, a leading publicly traded commercial drone company. Mr. Torres Declet has also founded numerous successful drone businesses including Measure UAS and Measure Global, one of the largest drone service providers in North America and the leading drone operations SaaS platform, respectively. He also served as Senior Advisor to Oxford University’s Centre for Technology and Global Affairs and was appointed to the FAA’s Advanced Aviation Advisory Committee by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Mr. Torres Declet holds a degree in Political Science and Government from Union College, a JD from Fordham University School of Law, and an LLM from Georgetown University Law Center.

“Jean and Brandon will be strong additions to our Board of Directors, and we are confident their expertise will help drive Workhorse forward,” said Company CEO Rick Dauch. “Jean is an accomplished executive with extensive automotive and aerospace experience and is currently driving electrification innovation as CEO of VoltAero SA. Brandon has built and led pioneering drone companies and guided businesses operating in regulated markets, which will allow him to contribute significantly to our growing aerospace efforts. We look forward to benefitting from their insights as Workhorse advances its efforts to build our suite of zero-emission commercial vehicles that drive value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Board Chair Raymond Chess added, “The additions of Jean and Brandon underscore our ongoing efforts to enhance the board’s expertise to support our next phase of growth and capitalize on the significant market opportunity for Workhorse. On behalf of the entire board, I also want to thank Gerald, Mike, Harry, and Ben for their significant contributions to the Company.”

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground and air based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high-performance, battery-electric trucks and drones. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the election of directors described above, the Company will file a proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT WHEN IT IS AVAILABLE BECAUSE IT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the proxy statement when available and other relevant documents filed with the SEC from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request by mail to Workhorse Group Inc., 3600 Park 42 Drive, Suite 160E, Sharonville, Ohio 45241, or from the Company’s website at www.ir.workhorse.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and certain of its directors and officers, as well as the proposed director nominees, may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed to be “participants” in the solicitation of proxies from its shareholders that will occur in connection with the Company’s 2023 annual meeting. Information concerning the interests of the persons who may be considered “participants” in the solicitation is set forth in the Company’s proxy statements and its Annual Reports on Form 10-K previously filed with the SEC, and will be set forth in the proxy statement relating to the Company’s 2023 annual meeting when the proxy statement becomes available. Copies of these documents can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to the Company at the address above, or at www.ir.workhorse.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this document, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” and “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the business of the Company in general, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contact:
Aaron Palash / Greg Klassen
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc3OTA1NSM1NDM2NDEzIzIwMjg4MjM=
Workhorse-Group-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.