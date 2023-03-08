CINCINNATI , March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. ( WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company with a vision to pioneer the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced that two new board nominees, Jean Botti and Brandon Torres Declet, will stand for election at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”).

As part of the board’s ongoing director refreshment process, Gerald Budde, Michael Clark, Harry DeMott and Benjamin Samuels do not intend to stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting. Following the Annual Meeting, Workhorse’s board will comprise eight directors, seven of whom will be independent.

Mr. Botti brings more than three decades of global aviation and automotive leadership experience with expertise in electrification. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of VoltAero SA, an electric aircraft company. Mr. Botti previously served as Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer at Philips NV, Chief Technical Officer at Airbus Group for ten years and in various technology leadership roles in fuel cells, power train, propulsion, dynamics and thermal systems at Delphi Automotive. He began his career in roles at General Motors and Renault. Mr. Botti graduated from the National Institute of Applied Sciences with a degree in mechanical engineering. He also holds an MBA from Central Michigan University, a degree in Research and Development Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a PhD from the National Conservatory of Arts & Trades. Mr. Botti holds 31 patents and four defensive publications.

Mr. Torres Declet is a pioneer in the drone industry with a significant operational background and more than 25 years of experience intersecting top government agencies and corporate industry in highly regulated markets. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Unusual Machines and previously served in various leadership roles including as Chief Executive Officer and Director at AgEagle Aerial Systems, a leading publicly traded commercial drone company. Mr. Torres Declet has also founded numerous successful drone businesses including Measure UAS and Measure Global, one of the largest drone service providers in North America and the leading drone operations SaaS platform, respectively. He also served as Senior Advisor to Oxford University’s Centre for Technology and Global Affairs and was appointed to the FAA’s Advanced Aviation Advisory Committee by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Mr. Torres Declet holds a degree in Political Science and Government from Union College, a JD from Fordham University School of Law, and an LLM from Georgetown University Law Center.

“Jean and Brandon will be strong additions to our Board of Directors, and we are confident their expertise will help drive Workhorse forward,” said Company CEO Rick Dauch. “Jean is an accomplished executive with extensive automotive and aerospace experience and is currently driving electrification innovation as CEO of VoltAero SA. Brandon has built and led pioneering drone companies and guided businesses operating in regulated markets, which will allow him to contribute significantly to our growing aerospace efforts. We look forward to benefitting from their insights as Workhorse advances its efforts to build our suite of zero-emission commercial vehicles that drive value for our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Board Chair Raymond Chess added, “The additions of Jean and Brandon underscore our ongoing efforts to enhance the board’s expertise to support our next phase of growth and capitalize on the significant market opportunity for Workhorse. On behalf of the entire board, I also want to thank Gerald, Mike, Harry, and Ben for their significant contributions to the Company.”

