RXO (NYSE: RXO) today announced that Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer, Jamie Harris, chief financial officer and Jared Weisfeld, chief strategy officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Event: Raymond James 44 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Fla.

Raymond James 44 Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Fla. Presentation: Monday, March 6, 8:05-8:35 a.m. EST

Event: J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference in New York, N.Y.

J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference in New York, N.Y. Presentation: Wednesday, March 15, 8:00-8:40 a.m. EDT

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.rxo.com.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO is primarily driven by a tech-enabled truck brokerage and also offers complementary solutions for managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with more than 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company has more than 7,000 employees and is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit %3Cb%3ERXO.com%3C%2Fb%3E for more information and connect with RXO on %3Cb%3EFacebook%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ETwitter%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fb%3E, %3Cb%3EInstagram%3C%2Fb%3E and %3Cb%3EYouTube%3C%2Fb%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005077/en/