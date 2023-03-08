VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES Technologies Inc. (NEO:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 27, 2023, it has raised gross proceeds of C$5,001,409 under the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of unsecured convertible debentures units of the Company (“Units”) comprised of Convertible Debentures (as defined herein) and Warrants (as defined herein) through the sale of unsecured convertible debentures of the Company ("Convertible Debentures") in the principal amount of C$5,001,409 and 1,742,979 detachable warrants (“Warrants”) to purchase Class A Subordinate Voting shares of the Company (“Shares”). Please see the Company’s news release dated February 27, 2023 for additional details regarding the terms of the Private Placement.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has increased the size of the Private Placement for aggregate proceeds of up to C$7,500,000. Closing of additional tranches of the Private Placement remain subject to acceptance by the Neo Exchange Inc. (the “NEO”). The proceeds from the Private Placement are intended to be used for general working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are and will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue.

Under the first tranche of the Private Placement, VERSES paid fees to eligible finders consisting of: (i) C$261,360; and (ii) 303,907 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an exercise price of C$1.00 until August 15, 2025 or on such other terms as required by the NEO.

The Units were offered to investors as both Canadian dollar denominated units and United States dollar denominated units and as such, the aggregate proceeds from the initial tranche of the Private Placement were determined in part by reference to the daily average exchange rate of USD$1.00:C$1.3573 on February 27, 2023 as reported by the Bank of Canada.

