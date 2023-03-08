RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the localized treatment of solid tumors, today announces that Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 35th Annual Roth Conference, to be held March 12-14, 2023, in Dana Point, California. To register for the event, visit the conference+website.

During the presentation, Mr. Bagai will discuss the company’s mission to become a leading provider in oncology therapy by disrupting the standard of care (intravenous systemic chemotherapy) treatment of difficult-to-treat cancers. Mr. Bagai will review how its lead product candidate, RenovoGem™ , which utilizes RenovoRx’s proprietary therapy platform, RenovoTAMP®, may provide a potential targeted intra-arterial treatment option to solid tumors. The goals of the Company’s therapy platform are to improve quality of life for patients diagnosed with cancer by reducing the debilitating side effects typical of the standard of care treatment and to extend patient survival. Additionally, Mr. Bagai will give an update on the Company’s pivotal Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial which has its first interim analysis targeted for reporting early this year.

Conference Details

Event Name: 35th+Annual+Roth+Conference+%0A

Date: March 13, 2023

Presentation: 2:00 PM Pacific Time (11:00 AM Eastern Time)

Location: Dana Point, CA

RenovoRx leadership will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting please reach out to your Roth representative or by emailing KCSA Strategic Communications: [email protected].

The live audio webcast and replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About RenovoGem

RenovoGem™ is the first drug-device combination product candidate that utilizes the RenovoTAMP® therapy platform via pressure-mediated delivery technology to deliver gemcitabine, an FDA-approved chemotherapy, locally across the arterial wall to bathe tumor tissue in the chemotherapy. RenovoGem is currently being evaluated in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial study in Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC) patients. The Company plans to investigate RenovoGem in extrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma (eCCA) in a clinical trial, which is anticipated to begin in the first half of 2023.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a vision to disrupt the current paradigm of cancer treatment. Our mission is to lead a revolution in oncology therapy by delivering its innovative and targeted intra-arterial (IA) delivery of chemotherapy directly to solid tumors. The proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP®) therapy platform aims to avoid the harsh side effects typical of the current standard of care, or systemic delivery methods, thus improving patient well-being and, potentially extension of life, so more time may be enjoyed with loved ones. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and clinical use, with the goal of improving their safety, tolerance, and widening their therapeutic window by providing more targeted delivery at the location of the tumor tissue. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGemTM, is a combination of gemcitabine and its patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase III TIGeR-PaC clinical trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx’s patent portfolio for its therapy platform and product candidates includes eight issued U.S. patents, one issued European patent, and several additional patents pending in the US, EU and Asia. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma).

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

