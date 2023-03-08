LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced a new partnership with Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP), part of Adobe Experience Cloud, to natively offer the benefits of LiveRamp’s people-based identifier, RampID. Through a new LiveRamp app available in Adobe Exchange, marketers will be able to activate their customer data on RampID via downstream activation partners including DSPs, SSPs, CTV destinations, and other premium publishers.

Marketers working with Adobe Real-Time CDP and LiveRamp can benefit from a more seamless process across the ecosystem, from LiveRamp’s app in the Adobe Exchange Marketplace - a directory of integrations that Adobe customers can use to enhance Adobe Experience Cloud implementation - all the way through activation. With a single integration, marketers can activate their first-party data across partners and platforms from Adobe Real-Time CDP. Furthermore, the integration enables marketers to quickly connect their first-party data with RampID, enabling them to build more intelligent audiences for additional insights and better personalization.

“Marketers are quickly realizing the benefits of their data and identity strategies, and want to easily activate their data on the many different platforms they’re working with,” said Travis Clinger, SVP, Activations and Addressability, LiveRamp. “By partnering with Adobe, we’re reducing the process to leveraging RampID to mere clicks, enabling marketers to activate direct-to-destination, and giving them simplified activation with immediate scale.”

LiveRamp’s RampID helps companies activate their first-party data, and engage with consumers at precisely the right moment with the right message. By helping marketers to connect their brand’s offline and online first-party data, RampID helps to reach and engage customers wherever they are in their journeys through LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS). ATS unlocks addressable inventory for targeting across channels and buying methodologies, including direct, private marketplace, and open exchange, ensuring relevant ads are shown to users. Now, advertisers using Adobe Real-Time CDP can reach their customers across publishers on ATS, and seamlessly activate on RampID.

“The shift towards first-party data strategies is in full swing, and more and more marketers are turning to Adobe Experience Platform and Real-Time CDP to manage and segment the data, deliver 1:1 personalized experiences to their customers based on real-time behavioral data across channel,” said Anjul Bhambhri, SVP, Adobe Experience Cloud. “Unlocking RampID for our marketers enables them to improve the marketing personalization by finding the authenticated, privacy-safe audiences they want across all major digital platforms and nearly every top publisher.”

If you are a LiveRamp customer and would like to learn more about this integration, reach out to [email protected] for more info.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners. Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

