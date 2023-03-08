Paysafe to Participate in the Wolfe FinTech Forum March 14

Paysafe Limited (the “Company” or “Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Lowthers, and Chief Financial Officer, Alex Gersh, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.paysafe.com%2F under the “Events” section and archived for a limited time.

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 10+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

