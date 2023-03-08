PROG+Holdings%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:PRG, Financial), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, announced today that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of March:

Conference Date Location Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference 3/6/23 Orlando, FL JP Morgan 2023 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference 3/7/23 Miami Beach, FL Loop Capital Markets 4th Annual Investor Conference 3/13/23 Virtual Bank of America 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference 3/15/23 Miami Beach, FL

About PROG Holdings, Inc.

PROG Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:PRG, Financial) is a fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, Vive Financial, an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products, and Four Technologies, provider of Buy Now, Pay Later payment options through its platform Four. More information on PROG Holdings' companies can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.progholdings.com.

