Clearfield® SeeChange™ Helps Operators Speed Fiber Deployments as FTTx and 5G Networks Ramp

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Clearfield%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, today announced the SeeChange%26trade%3B+Terminal+and+hardened+connector+system. The small, craft-friendly, carrier-grade, access terminal is ideal for any fiber network deployment requiring a plug-and-play approach. Purpose-built as a commercially-off-the-shelf option for community broadband and 5G network operators looking to overcome industry-wide supply chain constraints and a shortage of skilled technicians, this readily available, plug-and-play terminal and hardened connector system is a cost-effective, pre-packaged solution that requires minimal training in any deployment scenario, tested to withstand even the most extreme environments.

“I could author a book on fixed wireless technologies, but I know nothing about fiber. By teaming up with Clearfield and its new SeeChange platform, I can deliver a state-of-the-art fiber-to-the-home network to over 200 homes in Lubbock, TX, using plug-and play-components with only my two wireless techs,” said Rob Walker, Owner, Telespan. “Anyone wanting an easy to understand and easy to install fiber network should consider the Clearfield SeeChange platform.”

SeeChange hardened fiber assemblies are available with either a multi-fiber MPO connector or a single-fiber SC APC connector. An integrated rear shell provides the feature that engages and fully seals a connection to the SeeChange Terminal. The connection is ideal for harsh OSP environments and is rated for installations below grade or above grade including aerial installations on strands. An MPO input port allows for four subscriber drop ports as well as an MPO Express output port that feeds downstream terminals, enabling the operator to push fiber deeper in the neighborhood. The compact size can be deployed in a variety of locations including pedestal, vault, flowerpot, pole-mount, smart-pole, or strand mounted options.

“Over the next decade, fiber networks will go further than they have ever gone before, connecting people and places previously unreachable based on economics and technology. Operators need solutions that speed time to market, reduce cost of deployment, and can be deployed with minimal training,” said Johnny Hill, Chief Operating Officer of Clearfield. “SeeChange ensures that our customers can address these needs quickly and cost effectively, with a simplified solution that withstands the harshest environmental challenges.”

SeeChange works alongside Clearfield’s other terminal products designed so that engineers can deliver fiber services in support of any size fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), fiber-to-the-business (FTTB), or 5G network, with minimal training needed for installation and service activation. Both hardened connector styles are easily secured into open terminal ports and cleaned and inspected using a special optical probe tip, making it a complete solution for quick installations using entry level technicians.

More information on Clearfield’s SeeChange™ is available in the terminal and hardened+fiber+assemblies data sheets, the SeeChange+Access+Terminal+and+Hardened+Connector+System video and at www.SeeClearfield.com.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visitwww.SeeClearfield.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230301005404r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005404/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.