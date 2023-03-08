Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a U.S. patent for Vistagen’s PH80 nasal spray for treatment of migraine. The newly issued patent will be in effect until at least 2040.

PH80 is an investigational pherine nasal spray designed with a potential rapid-onset mechanism of action that is fundamentally differentiated from all currently approved treatments for migraine. PH80 does not require systemic exposure to produce an effect, providing a significant potential therapeutic advantage over traditional pharmaceuticals targeted at the CNS. PH80 nasal spray initiates neural impulses in the olfactory bulb transmitted by pathways that rapidly affect brain function, including the amygdala and hypothalamus, which have been linked to the pathology of migraine.

Migraine affects about 40 million adults in the U.S. each year, and while approved treatments are available, many individuals could benefit from safer and more efficacious treatment options. PH80 has the potential to be a safe, fast-acting, easy to use nasal spray for the treatment of migraine.

Vistagen’s recently completed acquisition of Pherin Pharmaceuticals resulted in the full ownership of intellectual property rights worldwide to five pherine drug candidates, including, the newly issued PH80 patent for the treatment of migraine (U.S. Patent 11,419,881), among others.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available for treatment of anxiety and depression and other CNS disorders. Several of Vistagen’s product candidates belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are designed with a novel rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact key neural circuits without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

