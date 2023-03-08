SOMERSET, N.J., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today that its innovative electronic health record (EHR) system, talkEHR, has been recognized by Google as Chrome Enterprise Recommended. This designation highlights CareCloud's commitment to providing healthcare organizations with a secure and reliable platform for managing patient information.



Designed specifically for healthcare providers who require a flexible, scalable, and adaptable solution for managing patient information, talkEHR is a cloud-based EHR that offers a user-friendly interface, integration with other systems, mobile access, and automation of administrative tasks. These features make talkEHR an efficient and effective solution for healthcare providers looking to streamline their operations and improve patient care.

With quick access to appointments, efficient management of user setup, patient import, E-prescription setup, lab and imaging setup, and task management, talkEHR streamlines processes and reduces administrative tasks for healthcare providers. This leads to a more efficient and effective workflow, allowing healthcare providers to focus on quality patient care.

Chrome Enterprise Recommended is a program by Google that identifies the best software solutions for businesses that require fast, secure, and reliable technology to run their operations. The designation confirms that talkEHR has passed Google's rigorous testing and security protocols and is compatible with the ChromeOS ecosystem.

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, providers need technology that can keep up with their demanding workflow and high standards for data security. TalkEHR's integration with the ChromeOS ecosystem offers providers a seamless and secure way to access patient information, collaborate with colleagues, and streamline their daily tasks. ChromeOS devices also provide healthcare providers with a secure, cost-effective solution, allowing them to optimize their budget while still maintaining high-quality technology solutions.

Adeel Sarwar, CareCloud's chief technology officer, expressed his gratitude and excitement on receiving the Chrome Enterprise Recommended designation for talkEHR, stating that it is a great honor for CareCloud. "This recognition reflects our unwavering dedication to providing cutting-edge and secure technology solutions for the healthcare industry. Being one of the first EHR software providers to receive this prestigious designation, CareCloud takes pride in this achievement and is committed to consistently delivering the best technology solutions to its customers. We are determined to continue serving our customers with innovative, reliable, and efficient solutions that cater to their unique needs and requirements.”

Learn how CareCloud's talkEHR is already helping healthcare providers optimize their workflow by streamlining their daily tasks, reducing errors, and improving patient care at talkehr.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

