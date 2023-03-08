Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) one of the nation’s leading QSR chains, announced today that it signed 14 new restaurant commitments that will bring Jack in the Box to two new states, Florida and Arkansas. This is the first time the brand has entered the Arkansas market, and over 30 years since it was last in Florida.

“Through my travels to the West Coast, I fell in love with the Jack in the Box brand. After returning home, I read that Jack in the Box was looking to expand in the Florida market, and I knew that was our sign. Jack in the Box checked all of the boxes of what we were looking for in a franchise opportunity,” said Jonathan Peralta, Orlando franchisee.

“We’re excited to see the brand’s continued expansion into new cities and states across the country, as both of these groups bring tremendous experience to the Jack in the Box franchise system and are the perfect franchisees to open these new markets,” said Tim Linderman, chief development officer. “These signings come on the heels of another recent 37-store development agreement with new franchisees, which speaks to the tremendous value of the Jack in the Box system to new franchise operators who want to bring a proven concept into their markets.”

“Our new franchisees for Arkansas are experienced multi-unit hotel franchise operators, and their local market knowledge combined with our strong presence in Texas and Oklahoma made this a natural fit for Jack in the Box,” said Dustin Thompson, director of franchise development.

About Jack in the Box Franchising

Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Southeast, Southwest, West, Northwest and Midwest.

For more information about development opportunities, contact Van Ingram, VP of Franchise, at [email protected] or 859-312-3465, or visit www.jackintheboxfranchising.com

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,180 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

