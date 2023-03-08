Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”), one of the largest international owners and acquirors of real property interests and contractual rights underlying essential digital infrastructure assets, today announced that it is delaying the previously scheduled earnings release and canceling the conference call for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

About the Company

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its various subsidiaries, is a multinational owner and acquiror of triple net rental streams and real properties leased to wireless operators, wired operators, wireless tower companies, and other digital infrastructure operators as part of their infrastructure required to deliver a wide range of services.

For further information see https%3A%2F%2Fwww.radiusglobal.com.

