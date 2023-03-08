Global educational services provider Kaplan is proud to announce that it is one of the select recipients from around the world of the Association for Talent Development’s (ATD) prestigious 2023+BEST+Awards. The talent industry’s most rigorous and coveted recognition, the BEST Awards honor organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development. Among Kaplan’s standout talent development programs, which helped them win the award, include:

The Develop U Virtual Conference is Kaplan’s annual multi-week, fully online program for employees to learn, share, and network with colleagues across the diverse organization. All networking and professional/personal development opportunities are Kaplan-created and presented by subject matter experts and thought leaders at Kaplan. It’s for Kaplan, by Kaplan. Leadership Forum: The Leadership Forum is a small cohort of Kaplan executives that meets monthly with various leaders from across the company with the goal of exposing the executives to the broader organization and preparing them for potentially larger responsibilities. A key element of the program is the Leadership Forum project in which cohort members identify a real-life opportunity area in the business and present implementation recommendations to a senior-level board for review.

“At Kaplan, our single most important driver of growth within the organization is our people. By creating ongoing opportunities for our employees to map their development, we are able to build and retain talent, identify gaps, promote a culture of engagement, and leverage the strength of our employees to create a bench for possible advancement,” said Rosa Finelli, executive director of learning and development, Kaplan. “We are incredibly honored to win this 2023 BEST Award, as it’s a strong endorsement of the investment that we put in our employees’ potential. This honor only inspires us to redouble our efforts to make sure that all of our thousands of employees around the globe feel supported, seen, and empowered to succeed.”

Tony Bingham, ATD’s president and chief executive officer, said, “Senior leaders in organizations like Kaplan understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people.”

About ATD

ATD is the world’s largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development.

ATD’s members come from more than 100 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks and with international strategic partners. For more information, visit td.org.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, all of our employees across 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission, working with hundreds of thousands of students and professionals and 12,000 corporate and 4,000 school and university clients worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.kaplan.com.

