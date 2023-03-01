Forever Starts With the First 125 Years: First Citizens Bank Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

RALEIGH, N.C., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1, First Citizens Bank celebrates its 125th year of delivering long-term value and excellent service to clients and strong results to shareholders.

First Citizens is recognizing this significant service milestone with a celebration throughout the year highlighting core principles that have fostered success for the bank and its customers alike.

"If the past is any guide, we'll bring our Forever First values to our customers for years to come," said Chairman and CEO Frank Holding. "This means making a difference in their lives, their careers, their bottom lines and their futures."

First Citizens Bank opened for business on March 1, 1898, as the Bank of Smithfield. At that time, the economy of the surrounding Johnston County, N.C., was primarily driven by agriculture. With $10,000 in capital, the bank's founders helped local farmers rise above economic hardships by securely holding their money and making sensible loans to them and their neighbors.

In 1918, Robert Powell "R.P." Holding joined the bank as an assistant cashier and bookkeeper-teller. By that time, the bank had accumulated $500,000 in total reserves. Within a few short years, Holding, a hard-working visionary, was elected bank president. Under his leadership, the bank adopted a statewide charter and changed its name to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

During the Great Depression – which forced other banks to close, taking people's life savings with them – First Citizens Bank continued to grow in customers, accounts and assets.

When Holding died in 1957, the bank held $200 million in assets. His three sons – Robert Jr., Lewis and Frank B., all aged 32 or younger – took on responsibilities for leading the bank. And First Citizens grew steadily, adding new products, services and technologies.

First Citizens took one of its largest steps forward in 2022, when it merged with CIT.

A leading national bank, CIT brought to the merger its complementary, long-established relationships with commercial and industrial clients, including shipping and rail; community association and market banking; equipment finance and leasing; treasury and payment services; and other key markets.

Now, with its robust suite of retail franchises and banking products, and strong market position in nationwide commercial lending and direct digital banking, First Citizens serves a broad spectrum of individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, commercial-sized and industrial enterprises, and wealth customers at greater convenience, scale and value.

Today, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA), is a top 20 financial institution in assets in the United States. The bank employs more than 10,000 associates, holds more than $100 billion in assets, and maintains more than 500 brick-and-mortar branches in 22 states, coast to coast – all in addition to offering a direct digital bank that functions entirely virtually.

The bank remains family-controlled to this day, with a third generation of Holding family members working at the helm. That gives First Citizens the privilege to think long term and to resist short-term economic headwinds and market demands, said Hope Holding Bryant, the bank's vice chairwoman.

"Families don't think quarter-to-quarter – they think about next year and five or 10 years after that. And so do we," she said.

During its recognition of the bank's 125th service anniversary, First Citizens will celebrate its key attributes including building meaningful relationships, delivering excellent service and producing powerful results for customers.

Those core corporate values haven't changed in 125 years – and they never will, Holding said.

"The way people bank with us changes; it always has, and it always will," he said. "But the values we bring to our customers – concern for people, empathy and respect – those shouldn't ever change."

As part of helping customers succeed financially and plan for their futures, First Citizens is investing in communities. The company has committed to investing $16 billion by 2025 to nonprofit organizations that support affordable home ownership, small business lending and community development in low- and moderate-income communities. The bank is well on its way to fulfilling that promise early, Holding said.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens is the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, providing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. We offer an array of general banking services including a network of 500-plus branches in 22 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $100 billion in assets.

