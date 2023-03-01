Johnson Controls to present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference

CORK, Ireland, March 1, 2023

CORK, Ireland, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference in New York City. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Olivier Leonetti, will participate on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (

NYSE:JCI, Financial), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

