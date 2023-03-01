GSE Solutions Announces New VP of Sales, Ray Hruby

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, Md., March 1, 2023

COLUMBIA, Md., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, today announced it has appointed a new Vice President of Sales, Raymond A. Hruby to empower new growth opportunities for GSE and its customers.

GSE_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Raymond (Ray) brings over 40 years of experience in nuclear power engineering, operations, and leadership, joining the elite caliber of other GSE team members who have worked in the industry for many years and understand our customers' needs firsthand. Ray will lead GSE's sales, support, and customer success teams as VP of Sales while driving strong top and bottom-line impacts across the organization.

"We are pleased to announce that Ray Hruby will lead GSE's sales efforts into the nuclear power sector," says Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE Solutions. "Ray's extensive industry background in engineering and project management makes him uniquely suited to represent the capabilities of GSE in the industry. In addition, his industry contacts, built over four decades of working in the nuclear power industry across utility operators, create an opportunity to make a significant impact on our business moving forward."

"I'm excited to join GSE Solutions and look forward to working with so many talented professionals," says Ray Hruby, newly appointed Vice President of Sales at GSE. "I am positive that GSE's services and products will significantly contribute to furthering excellence in the nuclear industry during this exciting time."

Ray Hruby has held executive and leadership roles at several nuclear power utilities, including FirstEnergy (Energy Harbor), American Electric Power, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Southern Nuclear, and Bruce Power. Ray is a proven Nuclear Professional with significant experience in nuclear power plants and nuclear new build leadership, including project management, project controls, engineering, operations, oversight, and regulatory compliance experience.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS
Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

Media Contact
Sunny DeMattio
GSE Solutions
Director of Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
Direct: +1 410.970.7931

Investor Contact
Adam Lowensteiner
Vice President
Lytham Partners
[email protected]
Direct: +1 646.829.9702

favicon.png?sn=LA27862&sd=2023-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gse-solutions-announces-new-vp-of-sales-ray-hruby-301759078.html

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA27862&Transmission_Id=202303010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA27862&DateId=20230301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.