RESTON, Va., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a prime contract and three subcontracts by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) totaling approximately $102 million. The prime contract will support the Office of Information Technology (OIT) and the Infrastructure and User Services Group (IUSG). The firm-fixed-price, time and materials prime contract has a five-year period of performance, including an eight-month base period, and an estimated value of $79 million.

"We're ready to strengthen CMS' mission-critical programs and ensure their operations remain agile, secure and resilient," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group President. "Building off our expertise in IT modernization, Leidos will deliver key foundational services for CMS OIT and support their evolving needs."

Through this contract, Leidos will focus on managing operations, managed services, and application workloads. Leidos' support services will provide onboarding, migration planning, modernization support and maintenance for the current and future applications hosted in the enterprise's hybrid cloud environments.

Leidos was also awarded three subcontract positions to support CMS' Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (Quality Data Analytics Services Task Order), the Marketplace Information Technology Group within the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (Marketplace Service Desk) as well as the Office of Information Technology (Enterprise Portal Services).

