Casino Industry Experts Honor Aristocrat Gaming™ with "Best Overall Supplier" at EKG Slot Awards

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Gaming™ was awarded "Best Overall Supplier of Slot Content" for the fifth consecutive year at the annual EKG Slot Awards, among other distinctions, including:

Aristocrat_Gaming_Logo_Black_Logo.jpg

  • Top Performing NEW Premium Game: Lightning Dollar Link™ Kung Fu Master™
  • Top Performing Proprietary Branded Game: Dragon Link™
  • Top Performing NEW Video Reel Core Game: Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ Red Festival™
  • Most Innovative Game: Bao Zhu Zhao Fu™ Red Festival™
  • Top Performing NEW Cabinet – Core: Neptune™ Single

Additionally, Pixel United™, a division within Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), won Best Social Slots Game for Lightning Link Casino™.

"We're humbled to have been honored in such a tremendous way at this year's EKG Slot Awards. To be recognized in front of our peers is a privilege we will never take for granted, and this event is a phenomenal way to recognize all the amazing work that is taking place throughout the gaming industry," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming.

The EKG Slot Awards are produced by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming (EKG) and recognize excellence in slot game development in the casino gaming industry.

For more information about any of Aristocrat's industry-leading and award-winning games, cabinets, and system solutions, contact your Aristocrat representative or visit www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Oriana Branon
[email protected]

Chelsea Eugenio
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA28584&sd=2023-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casino-industry-experts-honor-aristocrat-gaming-with-best-overall-supplier-at-ekg-slot-awards-301759193.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28584&Transmission_Id=202303010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28584&DateId=20230301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.