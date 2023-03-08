K12 Innovation Challenge Invites High School Students to Think Big for Climate Change

45 minutes ago
High school students nationwide are invited to make a meaningful impact on our planet’s most urgent environmental issues as part of the second annual K12+Innovation+Challenge, open now through April 22.

Challenging young people to think big, solve global problems and develop actionable plans will have a tremendous impact on the future. Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a leader in education for over 20 years, seeks to ignite their passion, entrepreneurship, and discovery through the annual K12 Innovation Challenge. Working individually or in teams, students will develop original concepts that address land, ocean and freshwater conservation or climate change, through scientific application, civic engagement, and/or community impact.

The World Economic Forum reports that 93% of Gen Z in the U.S. say addressing climate change is critical for the future of the planet, but there can sometimes be a disconnect when it comes to turning that concern into action. The K12 Innovation Challenge gives students an opportunity to think critically about addressing environmental issues they see in their own communities or around the world, gain input from peers and experts, and present their ideas for action.

Students will develop concepts that consider creativity, implementation, and potential impact. Two finalists from each of the Challenges theme areas will be invited to present their ideas to a panel of expert judges at Stride’s headquarters in Reston, Virginia later this year. The winning team will receive a $5,000 academic scholarship for each of their team members, and the team selected for People’s Choice will receive Microsoft Surface Tablets.

“We are excited to challenge young people to take that step from dreaming of change to creating a plan for change. The K12 Innovation Challenge invites students to share their biggest ideas for some of the world’s biggest challenges,” said Karen Ghidotti, SVP of Customer Experience at Stride. “We know that young people are passionate about tackling the climate crisis head-on, and we are eager to reward their creative thinking and hard work in support of this critical issue.”

The K12 Innovation Challenge is open to any high school student in the U.S. Proposals can be submitted onlinethrough April 22, 2023. Details, terms, and conditions, as well as information about other online academic competitions and contests, are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.K12.com%2Fstride-competitions.

About Stride, Inc.
At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

