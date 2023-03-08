First+American+Data+%26amp%3B+Analytics, a leading national provider of property-centric information, risk management and advanced analytics, and a division of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), today announced that its recently enhanced FraudGuard®solution is the first fraud analytics solution accessible through, and built on, the latest Encompass Partner Connect™ API platform, which is now available through ICE+Mortgage+Technology®, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. The Encompass Partner Connect API platform enables lenders to access products and services from data and analytics providers. With the new integration, lenders can leverage automation to systematically trigger the ordering of FraudGuard reports and analysis based on a lender’s customizable business rules.

“Our new integration on the Encompass Partner Connect platform reflects our commitment to helping lenders more efficiently reduce fraud risk and evaluate loan quality,” said Paul W. Harris, general manager, mortgage analytics for First American Data & Analytics. “First American is continually investing in our FraudGuard solution to enhance its scalability and further reduce the need for non-critical reviews, which supports lenders’ efforts to accelerate decision-making and increase pull-through rates.”

First American’s FraudGuard solution leverages public, private and proprietary data sources to help lenders identify risk and assess overall loan quality. The latest version of its FraudGuard solution includes analytics that simplify the review process by streamlining the data collected from the loan application. This update will allow the platform to, over time, produce even deeper insights into the risks associated with the borrowers, subject property and all participants in the transaction.

For more information about the FraudGuard and Encompass Partner Connect integration please visit: First+American in the Marketplace by ICE Mortgage Technology.

About First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial Corporation, is a leading national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions. First American maintains and curates the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset that includes more than 7.5 billion document images. Its major platforms and products include the DataTree®, FraudGuard®, RegsData®, and First American TaxSource™ solutions,and products and services from ACI®. Find out more about how First American Data & Analytics powers the real estate, mortgage and title settlement services industries with advanced decisioning solutions at www.FirstAmDNA.com.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2023, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

