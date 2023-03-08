Republic Bank Partners with Nest Egg to Bring Investment Planning and Management to the Bank's Clients

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Republic Bank & Trust Company (“Republic” or the “Bank”) announces a new partnership with Nest Egg, a digital platform that connects the Bank’s clients with professional financial and investment advisors through a click or a call.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005216/en/

Logan_Pichel_-_Republic_Bank_CEO.jpg

Logan Pichel, Republic Bank CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

“Nest Egg at Republic Bank has simplified the investing and financial planning process,” said Republic Bank CEO and President Logan Pichel. “Our clients can set their financial goals, build a plan to reach them and invest in a portfolio best suited for their needs. Nest Egg advisors are just a click away to help provide a great experience for our customers.”

“Financial literacy and sound advice are key to ensuring long-term financial success, and Republic’s partnership with Nest Egg seeks to make that a reality for more Americans,” said Pichel. “Republic Bank clients can talk to a Nest Egg advisor with no obligation, and if they decide to invest thought Nest Egg, they can open an account for as little as $1,000.”

Research shows only 17% of Americans turn to financial advisors for guidance, according to a 2019+CNBC+survey, and people who work with financial advisors can add between 1.5 to 4% more to their accounts each year, according to Fidelity.

The digital-based platform provides access to sound investment advice from live investment planners and advisors through video chat from the Nest Egg kiosks located in Republic Bank banking centers, or through RepublicBank.com or the Republic Bank mobile app.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Republic Bank, a large, well-established community bank that is committed to helping its customers thrive financially,” said Michael A. Church, CEO and Co-Founder of Nest Egg. “We, too, bring a customer-centric approach to our work, customizing every investment to align with the unique needs of Bank customers.”

For more information and to connect with Nest Egg at Republic Bank, clients can stop by any of Republic Bank’s 42 banking centers located in Louisville and Southern Indiana, Central and Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, Nashville and the Tampa/St. Petersburg area, or visit Hellonestegg.com/republicbank.

Investments made through Nest Egg at Republic Bank are not FDIC insured, there is no Bank guarantee, investments may lose value, and are not a Bank deposit. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Nest Investments LLC (“Nest Egg”), a Registered Investment Advisor. A copy of Form ADV is available on the SEC’s website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Insurance is offered through Nest Insurance LLC, DBA Nest Insurance Agency LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nest Egg. Securities are offered through Nest Investments BD LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC and the MSRB and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nest Egg. Investing in the stock market involves gains and losses and may not be suitable for all investors. Investors have the opportunity for losses as well as profits.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers throughout five states: Twenty-eight banking centers in eight Kentucky communities – Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs and Green Hills; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) – Norwood and West Chester. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Company has $5.8 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

About Nest Egg

Nest Egg is an industry-leading investment advice platform which services customers via partnerships with banks, credit unions, registered investment advisors, broker dealers, and trust departments across the country. Eliminating the roadblocks which can traditionally stand between aspiring investors, Nest Egg delivers a turn-key investment platform, access to seasoned advisors, and best-in-class technology to accounts of all sizes. For more information, visit Nest Egg’s website.

Republic Bank. It’s just easier here. ®

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230301005216r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005216/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.