Rimini+Street%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, announced the launch of Rimini+Watch™.

Rimini Watch is a new suite of observability solutions that enable organizations operating Oracle and SAP applications and databases across all industries and geographies to benefit from innovative monitoring, health check and change management solutions. Rimini Watch eliminates the time, resource and cost challenges usually associated with continuous monitoring of critical Oracle and SAP operating processes and managing changes that can impact application and database performance and business continuity.

For years, Rimini Street has provided proven and proactive observability solutions for its clients’ enterprise software applications and databases. Three initial solutions are now being brought together and made available in the new Rimini Watch suite of observability solutions. The Rimini Watch launch follows the recent launches of the Rimini+Connect%26trade%3B suite of interoperability solutions and the Rimini+Protect%26trade%3B suite of security solutions.

Proactive, Expert Solutions for Managing Critical Enterprise Software

The new solutions are designed to continuously monitor the performance and execution of thousands of processes and identify potential issues before they happen, delivering Oracle and SAP users the predictability and confidence that their critical business applications and databases will maintain full operability.

Organizations face the challenge of managing and ensuring the continuous operation and performance of a growing number of complex software applications and databases. This effort demands a heavy financial and resource investment for already stretched IT budgets.

Rimini Watch addresses these challenges, combining observability products, managed services and professional services into a unified solution. Observability products are supported by expert engineering resources, offered on a subscription basis, and currently include:

Rimini Watch™ for Applications – Provides improved and proactive monitoring across development, test and production environments, notifying and alerting administrators of potential issues, and is available for SAP, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Siebel and E-Business Suite applications

– Provides improved and proactive monitoring across development, test and production environments, notifying and alerting administrators of potential issues, and is available for SAP, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Siebel and E-Business Suite applications Rimini Watch™ for Database – Provides improved and proactive monitoring of both database and infrastructure platforms, notifying and alerting administrators of potential issues, and is available for Oracle and SQL Server databases

– Provides improved and proactive monitoring of both database and infrastructure platforms, notifying and alerting administrators of potential issues, and is available for Oracle and SQL Server databases Rimini Watch™ for Change Management – Provides improved management, efficiency, security, and quality when executing SAP change and transport processes, providing transparency and audit trails for compliance requirements

In addition, Rimini Watch offers integrated managed services for each of the observability products, delivered by expert engineers focused on continuous monitoring, proactive problem-solving, accelerated business process troubleshooting and resolution 24/7/365.

Health check and assessment services are also offered by Rimini Street to help clients ensure their applications and databases are properly configured and continue to operate smoothly at peak performance.

Rimini Watch Ensures Business Continuity with a Breadth of Benefits

Rimini Watch solutions provide leading and innovative business-critical benefits including:

Reduced downtime , ensures critical business applications stay up and running

, ensures critical business applications stay up and running Better root cause analysis , ensures reduced operating expenses associated with problem resolution, enables agility and frees up IT resources

, ensures reduced operating expenses associated with problem resolution, enables agility and frees up IT resources Enhanced performance management , ensures clients are able to track performance of applications and take prompt action to resolve challenges when they arise

, ensures clients are able to track performance of applications and take prompt action to resolve challenges when they arise Faster time to resolution, ensures smoother system operation, better operational efficiency and cost savings on incident management

ensures smoother system operation, better operational efficiency and cost savings on incident management Documented change management, ensures changes will be managed and documented throughout the software maintenance lifecycle phases

Rimini Street is recognized for its unmatched+service+level+agreements, with expert support provided by a team of more than 800 engineers around the world – each+averaging+20+years+of+experience, 24/7/365 availability, and an average response time of two minutes for serious issues.

“Rimini Street supports the proactive health, wellness and smooth operation of our clients’ systems by providing solutions that enable real-time, around-the-clock monitoring of thousands of processes and data points and advanced software change management,” said Dave Rowe, Rimini Street’s EVP, chief product officer and global transformation. “Rimini Watch delivers predictability and confidence to our clients running some of the biggest and most complex Oracle and SAP enterprise software infrastructures in the world, enabling them to focus on and support their internal IT resources and capabilities on other priority needs for their business. We're proud to lead the way in delivering innovative and comprehensive observability solutions.”

Learn more about Rimini+Watch and explore the Rimini Street portfolio of ultra-responsive support and managed+services for SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce applications, in addition to Rimini Street solutions for security, integration and professional+services.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, over 4,900 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

