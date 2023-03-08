Qualtrics Launches Retail Banking Accelerator to Help Banks Get Customer Insights Faster

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced the availability of the Retail+Banking+Accelerator to make it easy for financial services organizations to adopt the Qualtrics Foundational Customer Experience (CX) solution. By providing quick and predictable implementation at a fixed cost, the new solution enables retail banks and credit unions to set up CX improvement projects efficiently and effectively. Included benchmarks enable financial institutions to compare key metrics against peers, helping to inform strategies and actions that improve the customer experience.

Qualtrics research shows nearly two-thirds (63%) of global banking executives report that improving customer experience is a critical priority for their organization. With consumers increasingly choosing best-of-breed banking products from different providers, it's more critical than ever for financial services organizations to deliver standout experiences that strengthen customer relationships, build trust and drive brand affinity.

Over 1,400 financial services organizations already use Qualtrics to help drive bottom-line impact by delivering exceptional experiences. The Retail Banking Accelerator solution provides banking leaders with a faster way to understand how they are serving their customers. With pre-built survey templates, dashboards, analytics and workflows that are specifically tailored for retail banks and credit unions, the accelerator helps financial institutions save time and resources setting up CX initiatives. Increased speed to insight enables banks and credit unions to spend less time implementing Qualtrics software and more time analyzing customer feedback and identifying areas of improvement that will have the most impact on customers.

“We often hear from our banking customers that not only does implementation cost more and take longer than expected, but it requires internal resources and competencies that they often don’t have,” said Dmitry Binkevich, global head of Financial Services at Qualtrics. “We listened and we’ve launched the Retail Banking Accelerator to enable a smooth implementation, easy rollout and shorter time to value. All of this ultimately means higher, faster return on the CX investment for our banking and credit union clients.”

Available today in the U.S. and Canada, with additional markets including the U.K. coming soon, the benefits of the Qualtrics Retail Banking Accelerator go beyond lower costs and higher value of CX projects. Deep insights combined with automated workflows and actions help retail banks and credit unions quickly respond to customer feedback at scale. Continually updated benchmarks will allow financial institutions to compare themselves to their peers and to measure their success on customer satisfaction, trust and other factors that drive customer experience.

For more on the Qualtrics Retail Banking Accelerator, visit the Qualtrics+Marketplace.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that helps organizations quickly identify and resolve points of friction across all digital and human touchpoints in their business – so they can retain their best customers and employees, protect their revenue, and drive profitability. More than 18,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics’s advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, and operates out of 28 offices globally. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

