NEW YORK, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Sotera Health Company ( SHC)

Class Period: Sotera common stock: (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s IPO conducted on or around November 20, 2020; (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s SPO conducted on or around March 18, 2021; and/or (iii) between November 20, 2020 and September 19, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline: March 27, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/shc1.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, and in connection with the IPO and the SPO, Sotera made false and misleading representations concerning its emissions control systems and exposure to liability from lawsuits for the Company’s failure to limit harmful EtO emissions. The Company represented that it had “a proactive [environmental, health and safety] program and a culture of safety and quality.” In addition, Sotera stated that it employed adequate and effective safeguards to control EtO emissions. Moreover, Sotera and its executives vehemently denied allegations that the Company’s EtO emissions from its sterilization facilities caused cancer and other severe health issues in people living in the communities near those facilities.

Argo Blockchain plc ( ARBK; ARBKL)

Class Period: (a) Argo American Depository Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 23, 2021 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Argo securities between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period")

Deadline: March 27, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/arbk.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Argo was highly susceptible to and/or suffered from significant capital constraints, electricity and other costs, and network difficulties; (ii) the foregoing issues hampered, inter alia, Argo's ability to mine BTC, execute its business strategy, meet its obligations, and operate its Helios facility; (iii) as a result, Argo's business was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, Argo's business and financial prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. ( EYE)

Class Period: May 13, 2021 - May 9, 2022

Deadline: March 28, 2023

For more info: www.bgandg.com/eye.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) National Vision was experiencing extraordinary wage and labor pressures as a result of intense competition and disruptions in the labor market due to the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) National Vision had made a significant multi-million dollar investment in wage and compensation payments to its vision care professionals to prevent mass defections in the middle of 2021; (iii) the enhanced payouts were expected to negatively impact National Vision's fourth quarter 2021 costs and profit margins to an extent materially greater than what had been disclosed to investors; (iv) as a result, National Vision's profitability metrics were expected to deteriorate below not only favorable 2020 results, but also pre-pandemic levels; (v) consequently, there was a substantial undisclosed risk that National Vision would experience staff and optometrist shortages and capacity constraints; (vi) as a result, National Vision was suffering from a decline in net revenue and adjusted comparable store sales during the first quarter of 2022; and (iv) thus, the Company's 2022 financial outlook was materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable factual basis.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | [email protected]