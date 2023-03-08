Starting today through April 4, Casey’s and Monster Energy are coming together to help provide 10 million meals* for children and families across the heartland. Funds raised by Casey’s guests during the roundup at the register campaign and with the support of 250,000 meals from Monster Energy will benefit 53 Feeding America® network food banks in 16 states where Casey’s operates.

“Millions of people across our nation’s heartland are faced with the difficult reality of wondering where their next meal will come from. Those in need are our neighbors, and Casey’s is ready to join Feeding America® for another year in the fight against hunger,” said Ena Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Casey’s. “Building on our partnership, and from the continued generosity of Casey’s guests, we can ensure that food is available and accessible.”

“Families, children and individuals across the country continue to feel the impact of inflation,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America®. “And we appreciate dedicated partners like Casey’s and their commitment to giving back to the communities they serve, because we know that working together will always achieve greater results.”

The mission to end hunger remains as important as ever. Food insecurity continues to impact rural communities, where a large portion of Casey’s stores are located. According to Feeding America, one in eight children are at+risk of hunger, and 5.2 million seniors aged 60+ faced hunger in 2021.

Casey’s guests can join the mission and help reach this year’s 10 million meal goal by:

Rounding up when they shop at Casey’s: Guests can round up their purchases when they shop at their local Casey’s.

Guests can round up their purchases when they shop at their local Casey’s. Ordering online at Caseys.com: When ordering Casey’s handmade, delicious pizza or other Casey’s favorites, guests now have the option to add a donation to their online orders.

When ordering Casey’s handmade, delicious pizza or other Casey’s favorites, guests now have the option to add a donation to their online orders. Buy a meal, give a meal: Casey’s will help provide up to 1 million meals total this year to 53 food banks when guests purchase a pizza slice and any size fountain drink combo.

As part of its ‘Here For Good’ mission to create stronger communities, Casey’s guests have helped provide millions of meals* to their neighbors since 2020. The impacts are long-lasting. Read more in the Casey%26rsquo%3Bs+blog to learn about the people benefiting from their continued generosity.

*$1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Casey’s

Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience+stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality+fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery+items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005539/en/