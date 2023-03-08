Casey's Launches Campaign with Feeding America® to Help Provide 10 Million Meals* to Children and Families Across the Heartland

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Starting today through April 4, Casey’s and Monster Energy are coming together to help provide 10 million meals* for children and families across the heartland. Funds raised by Casey’s guests during the roundup at the register campaign and with the support of 250,000 meals from Monster Energy will benefit 53 Feeding America® network food banks in 16 states where Casey’s operates.

“Millions of people across our nation’s heartland are faced with the difficult reality of wondering where their next meal will come from. Those in need are our neighbors, and Casey’s is ready to join Feeding America® for another year in the fight against hunger,” said Ena Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Casey’s. “Building on our partnership, and from the continued generosity of Casey’s guests, we can ensure that food is available and accessible.”

“Families, children and individuals across the country continue to feel the impact of inflation,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America®. “And we appreciate dedicated partners like Casey’s and their commitment to giving back to the communities they serve, because we know that working together will always achieve greater results.”

The mission to end hunger remains as important as ever. Food insecurity continues to impact rural communities, where a large portion of Casey’s stores are located. According to Feeding America, one in eight children are at+risk of hunger, and 5.2 million seniors aged 60+ faced hunger in 2021.

Casey’s guests can join the mission and help reach this year’s 10 million meal goal by:

  • Rounding up when they shop at Casey’s: Guests can round up their purchases when they shop at their local Casey’s.
  • Ordering online at Caseys.com: When ordering Casey’s handmade, delicious pizza or other Casey’s favorites, guests now have the option to add a donation to their online orders.
  • Buy a meal, give a meal: Casey’s will help provide up to 1 million meals total this year to 53 food banks when guests purchase a pizza slice and any size fountain drink combo.

As part of its ‘Here For Good’ mission to create stronger communities, Casey’s guests have helped provide millions of meals* to their neighbors since 2020. The impacts are long-lasting. Read more in the Casey%26rsquo%3Bs+blog to learn about the people benefiting from their continued generosity.

*$1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Casey’s

Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience+stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality+fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery+items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230301005539r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005539/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.