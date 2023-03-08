CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), announced several leadership hires and promotions.

“I am truly excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for these extraordinary individuals and for our company,” said Mike Maddox, CEO of CrossFirst Bank. “We continue to build an experienced and diverse team of leaders dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and best-in-class service to our clients while serving the needs of our employees and the communities where we operate.”

CrossFirst’s leadership new hires and promotions are as follows:

Amy Fauss was promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer effective July 2022. Fauss joined the Bank in 2009 as Chief Operating Officer. In her new role, Fauss is responsible for the Bank’s people strategy including oversight of the Bank’s strengths-based culture, employee engagement, talent development, and benefits to recruit and retain best-in-class talent.

Amy Abrams was named General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective June 2022. Abrams oversees the Bank’s legal affairs and corporate governance matters. Prior to joining CrossFirst, Abrams served as Lead Counsel - SEC & Corporate and Assistant Secretary at Cerner Corporation.

JC Pfeister was named Chief Operating Officer effective June 2022. In his role, Pfeister oversees the Bank’s deposit operations, loan services, payments, product, facilities, and client services. He brings 25 years of experience with positions in banking, operations, sales, and leadership, along with a focus on building processes and capitalizing on efficiencies.

Jenny Payne was promoted to Chief Risk Officer effective July 2022. Prior to joining CrossFirst in April of 2020, Payne spent over 14 years in the internal audit and enterprise risk areas at a large regional bank. As Chief Risk Officer, she is responsible for managing the teams tasked with executing the Bank’s enterprise risk management framework, including operational risk and compliance programs.

Mike Daley was named Chief Accounting Officer effective January 2023. Daley is responsible for accounting, SEC reporting, and technical accounting. Daley’s experience spans many facets of finance, having served as Controller, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer, and Head of Investor Relations at other financial institutions, most recently at Waddell and Reed Financial, Inc.

Meggin Nilssen has been promoted to Chief of Staff, Managing Director Marketing and Communications. Nilssen joined CrossFirst in 2016 to provide strategic oversight and sales leadership. In her expanded role, Nilssen is responsible for the Bank’s marketing and communications.

Steve Foskin has been promoted to Regional President, overseeing the Bank’s growth, advancement, and engagement in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Wichita. Foskin joined CrossFirst Bank in 2015 as the Oklahoma City Market President. He successfully grew the community presence, including recruiting and developing an exceptional team of bankers. In this new role, Foskin provides strategic oversight focused on growing the Bank’s presence by elevating our community banking model within the region.

Amy Bailey has been promoted to Oklahoma City Market President. Bailey is an integral part of our Oklahoma City Team, most recently overseeing the Commercial and Real Estate team as Managing Director, Commercial Banking. Since joining CrossFirst in 2015, Bailey has proven to be both an exceptional banker and active community partner. Bailey’s promotion reflects the trusted relationships she has built with our clients, employees, and strategic partners, which will be of value as the Bank continues to expand in Oklahoma City.

Matt Mayer has been promoted to President of CrossFirst Bank, Kansas City. Mayer has over 20 years of commercial banking experience and has quickly proven to be an invaluable resource for clients and the team since joining the Bank in August of 2019. He is renowned for his commitment, innovative problem-solving skillset, and precision when it comes to focusing on details. He has the drive and know-how to continue to expand the Bank’s presence in the Kansas City area.

Kent Howard has been promoted to Executive Director, Real Estate Banking, to oversee the Bank’s Commercial Real Estate portfolio. Howard joined CrossFirst in 2017 as Managing Director, Dallas Real Estate. Since joining, he has leveraged his experience and recruited an exceptional team of Bankers to grow the Bank’s Real Estate presence in Dallas. In his newly elevated role, Howard will use his extensive knowledge around Real Estate Banking to shape strategic growth and the advancement of our team across all markets.

Tiffany Hatcher has been promoted to Executive Director, Relationship Banking, to serve as a liaison across all markets. This new role reflects our strong commitment and strategic focus on Relationship Banking. With over 25 years of experience, Hatcher will leverage her deep knowledge to elevate our Relationship Banking model and enhance our small business solutions as our clients’ expectations and needs continue to evolve.

Mike Dombroski has been named Executive Managing Director, Energy Banking. In his new role, he will be instrumental in helping drive development and execution of banking solutions tailored for an industry with complex needs. Using his expertise, clients can look forward to optimized services as well as unparalleled support. Based in our Dallas location, Dombroski and his team will support clients across the CrossFirst footprint and beyond.

Ward Nixon has been named Executive Director, Sponsor Finance. In his new position, Nixon will continue to lead the team providing acquisition and growth capital to operating businesses sponsored by select family office investors with an expanded national mandate.

In 2022, the Bank announced the promotion of Randy Rapp to President, CrossFirst Bank, named Bobby Oliver as Executive Director to lead the Bank’s Restaurant Finance Group and hired Jason Dudley, President, Frisco Bank. CrossFirst Bank continues to grow and expand its footprint across the Midwest and Southwest United States. This past year, the Bank expanded into Colorado and New Mexico with the acquisition of Farmers & Stockmens Bank and Central Bank and Trust.

About CrossFirst Bank

CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, is a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company. CrossFirst Bank has twelve full-service banking offices in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. For more information on CrossFirst Bank, visit www.crossfirstbank.com.

