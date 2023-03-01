IR Infrastructure, an advanced real-time, analytics-driven system monitoring solution for HPE NonStop, is now available through Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SYDNEY, March 1, 2023

  • IR's Infrastructure solution provides customers real-time visibility, automated alerts and advanced analytics on system performance for HPE NonStop

SYDNEY, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IR (

ASX:IRI, Financial) a leading global provider of performance management and analytics for unified communication and collaboration, IT infrastructure, and payment ecosystems, today announced that they have transformed their long-term technical alliance into a new partnership with HPE to offer IR Infrastructure for HPE NonStop. This solution provides customers the ability to holistically monitor their HPE NonStop environments, manage and optimize system resources and stay in control with customizable dashboards thereby further reducing the risk of downtime. HPE NonStop customers can now acquire IR's Infrastructure product together with its allied support and services directly through HPE.

"IR offers enterprises worldwide a performance management solution that provides real-time, end-to-end visibility and fault-tolerant management of business-critical infrastructure and applications," said John Ruthven, CEO and Managing Director, IR. "We are delighted to offer IR Infrastructure to our mission-critical customers needing a premium monitoring solution for their HPE NonStop environments through HPE."

The IR infrastructure for HPE NonStop solution will have different packages including advanced monitoring capabilities and professional services as add-ons to the base product, to choose the enhanced level of visibility and support as desired by customers.

"Customers are navigating increasingly complex, hybrid models, and need solutions to efficiently monitor and manage their always-on environments," said Jeff Kyle, vice president and general manager, NonStop Solutions, HPC & AI, HPE. "By partnering with IR to combine its real-time monitoring capabilities with the HPE NonStop software stack that enables 100% fault-tolerance, organizations running mission-critical applications will gain complete visibility with simplified, automated tools to manage their environments."

There is an increasing demand for such a sophisticated system monitoring solution among the HPE NonStop customers given the footprint expansion and renewals shown by our community in the recent past. Acknowledging the market momentum, HPE and IR have renewed this partnership based on a positive and longstanding alliance of more than 30 years.

SOURCE IR

