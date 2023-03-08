Comstock+Holding+Companies%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock” or the “Company”), a leading developer, investor, and asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today that it has partnered with Dulles+Greenway to host the 3%3Csup%3Erd%3C%2Fsup%3E+annual+Run+The+Greenway race at Loudoun Station in Ashburn, Virginia on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The 5K, 10K, and 800-meter Kids Fun races will start and finish on the Dulles Greenway at Loudoun Station. Run The Greenway also offers a virtual race option. Race participants will be able to access the event via the Ashburn Metro Station on the Silver Line, and there will be free event parking at Loudoun Station.

“We look forward to welcoming runners to our new location at Loudoun Station on May 6,” said Terry Hoffman, Public and Customer Relations Manager, Dulles Greenway. “Thanks to our partnership with Comstock and Loudoun Station, Run The Greenway 2023 will be more accessible to runners across the Washington, D.C. metro region.”

The annual community race serves as a fundraising vehicle for 18+participating+local+non-profit+organizations. In May 2022, more than 1,700 runners participated in Run The Greenway’s second annual in-person and virtual race that raised over $220,000 for local non-profits, including the Step Sisters and Friends of Homeless Animals (FOHA).

“We are delighted to host Run the Greenway 2023 at Loudoun Station this year,” said Tracy Schar, SVP, Marketing for Comstock. “Several non-profits participating in this event have missions to alleviate hunger and support mental health, animal welfare, adoption, and children’s literacy; all of which align with Comstock’s core values to give back to the local community and support the area’s mission-driven organizations. We are honored to partner on this event.”

Every registration includes a Run The Greenway race shirt and a fundraising page where runners can raise funds for the local charity of their choice. Medals will be awarded for first, second, and third-place winners in the 5K and 10K races, and all 5K, 10K, and 800-meter Kids Fun Run participants will receive Run The Greenway finisher medals.

For more information about Run The Greenway 2023 and a link to register for the event, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dullesgreenway.com%2Frun-the-greenway%2F.

About TRIP II/Dulles Greenway

Toll Road Investors Partnership II, L.P. (TRIP II), headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, owns and operates the Dulles Greenway. The Dulles Greenway is a privately owned 14-mile toll road that provides a non-stop connection between Washington Dulles International Airport and Leesburg, Virginia. Dedicated to providing a safe, efficient, and reliable transportation solution for communities in Northern Virginia since 1995, the Dulles Greenway has stood as an innovative model for advancing infrastructure through public and private cooperation.

About Loudoun Station

Located adjacent to Metro’s Ashburn Station on the Silver Line, Loudoun Station is Loudoun County’s first and only Metro-connected development. With more than 1 million square feet of mixed-use development completed and an additional 1.5 million square feet planned, Loudoun Station represents the beginning of Loudoun County’s transformation into a transit-oriented community with direct rail connectivity to Dulles International Airport, Reston, Tysons Corner, and downtown Washington, D.C. At full build, the Loudoun Station development will cover nearly 50 acres and include hundreds of apartment residences, retail, restaurants, entertainment venues, Class-A office space, and a 1,500+ space commuter parking garage. For more information, please visit Comstock.com and LoudounStation.com.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading developer, investor, and asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet of transit-oriented and mixed-use properties, including stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.

