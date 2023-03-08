Comstock Partners with Dulles Greenway to Host Run the Greenway 2023 at Loudoun Station

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Comstock+Holding+Companies%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock” or the “Company”), a leading developer, investor, and asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today that it has partnered with Dulles+Greenway to host the 3%3Csup%3Erd%3C%2Fsup%3E+annual+Run+The+Greenway race at Loudoun Station in Ashburn, Virginia on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006508/en/

The 5K, 10K, and 800-meter Kids Fun races will start and finish on the Dulles Greenway at Loudoun Station. Run The Greenway also offers a virtual race option. Race participants will be able to access the event via the Ashburn Metro Station on the Silver Line, and there will be free event parking at Loudoun Station.

“We look forward to welcoming runners to our new location at Loudoun Station on May 6,” said Terry Hoffman, Public and Customer Relations Manager, Dulles Greenway. “Thanks to our partnership with Comstock and Loudoun Station, Run The Greenway 2023 will be more accessible to runners across the Washington, D.C. metro region.”

The annual community race serves as a fundraising vehicle for 18+participating+local+non-profit+organizations. In May 2022, more than 1,700 runners participated in Run The Greenway’s second annual in-person and virtual race that raised over $220,000 for local non-profits, including the Step Sisters and Friends of Homeless Animals (FOHA).

“We are delighted to host Run the Greenway 2023 at Loudoun Station this year,” said Tracy Schar, SVP, Marketing for Comstock. “Several non-profits participating in this event have missions to alleviate hunger and support mental health, animal welfare, adoption, and children’s literacy; all of which align with Comstock’s core values to give back to the local community and support the area’s mission-driven organizations. We are honored to partner on this event.”

Every registration includes a Run The Greenway race shirt and a fundraising page where runners can raise funds for the local charity of their choice. Medals will be awarded for first, second, and third-place winners in the 5K and 10K races, and all 5K, 10K, and 800-meter Kids Fun Run participants will receive Run The Greenway finisher medals.

For more information about Run The Greenway 2023 and a link to register for the event, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dullesgreenway.com%2Frun-the-greenway%2F.

About TRIP II/Dulles Greenway

Toll Road Investors Partnership II, L.P. (TRIP II), headquartered in Sterling, Virginia, owns and operates the Dulles Greenway. The Dulles Greenway is a privately owned 14-mile toll road that provides a non-stop connection between Washington Dulles International Airport and Leesburg, Virginia. Dedicated to providing a safe, efficient, and reliable transportation solution for communities in Northern Virginia since 1995, the Dulles Greenway has stood as an innovative model for advancing infrastructure through public and private cooperation.

About Loudoun Station

Located adjacent to Metro’s Ashburn Station on the Silver Line, Loudoun Station is Loudoun County’s first and only Metro-connected development. With more than 1 million square feet of mixed-use development completed and an additional 1.5 million square feet planned, Loudoun Station represents the beginning of Loudoun County’s transformation into a transit-oriented community with direct rail connectivity to Dulles International Airport, Reston, Tysons Corner, and downtown Washington, D.C. At full build, the Loudoun Station development will cover nearly 50 acres and include hundreds of apartment residences, retail, restaurants, entertainment venues, Class-A office space, and a 1,500+ space commuter parking garage. For more information, please visit Comstock.com and LoudounStation.com.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading developer, investor, and asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet of transit-oriented and mixed-use properties, including stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230228006508r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006508/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.