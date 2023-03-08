CBL Properties Announces Promotions

CBL Properties (

NYSE:CBL, Financial) today announced the promotions of Randy Owens to Senior Vice President – Leasing and Jason Shelton to Vice President – Leasing.

“Throughout their careers at CBL, Randy and Jason have positioned themselves as well-respected leaders within the industry and the CBL organization. Both have played an integral role in managing our national accounts, new leasing, and renewal negotiations,” said Stephen Lebovitz, CBL Properties. “We are thrilled to recognize their leadership and achievements with these well-deserved promotions.”

Owens joined CBL in 1988 as a District Leasing Manager in CBL’s Community Leasing Division. He was promoted to Senior Leasing Manager, Regional Leasing Director, and Vice President – Leasing in 2002, 2007, and 2017, respectively. In his role as Vice President, he oversees the national account and portfolio renewal team and plays a key role in CBL’s overall leasing program.

Shelton joined CBL in 1997 as Leasing Manager for the Associated and Community Centers. In 2000, he transitioned to Development as a Senior Project Manager to focus on construction and development of new malls in Michigan, Alabama, and South Carolina as well as redevelopment projects across the portfolio. In 2009, he returned to permanent leasing as Senior Leasing Manager, with a focus on national accounts as well as new leasing and renewal negotiations and in 2020 he was promoted to Senior Director – National Accounts.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 94 properties totaling 58.5 million square feet across 22 states, including 56 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

