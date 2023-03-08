Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Mirum will also host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results and recent corporate progress.

Conference call details:

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Dial-in:

U.S./Toll-Free: 1 833 927 1758

International: 1 929 526 1599

Passcode: 596100

You may also access the call via webcast by visiting the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations+section on Mirum’s website. A replay of this webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare liver diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older, and in Europe for the same indication in patients two months of age and older.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. LIVMARLI, an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the EMBARK Phase 2b clinical trial for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded+access+program open across multiple countries for eligible patients with ALGS and PFIC.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in two potentially registrational studies including the VISTAS Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis and the VANTAGE Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary biliary cholangitis.

Follow Mirum on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005320/en/