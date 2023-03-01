Hagerty Names its U.S. 'Top Gear' Agents for 2023

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 1, 2023

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, has named its Top Gear Agents for 2023, based on their outstanding past year performance.

Hagerty_Logo.jpg

"These agents are the best of the best," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Their knowledge, drive and passion for putting the customer first help us deliver on our purpose of saving driving and preserving car culture for future generations. They are true superstars."

This year's Top Gear Agent list includes:

  • HWI Motorsports
  • John Abrams & Associates Insurance Agency Inc.
  • The NBP Group Inc.
  • Stonewall Insurance Group
  • Willis Personal Lines LLC
  • Lawley LLC
  • Business Benefits Group
  • Hare Chase & Heckman Inc.
  • Gingerbread Insurance Agency LLC
  • Larry S Helms & Associates LLC
  • Farris Insurance Agency Inc.
  • Fiona J. Swaenepoel, DBA Top Flite Insurance Agency Inc.
  • Legacy Risk Solutions LLC
  • IOA Group LLC
  • Patriot Growth Insurance Services, DBA Shapiro Insurance
  • Woodside Credit LLC
  • Alliant Insurance Services Inc
  • HUB International Northwest
  • USI Insurance Services LLC
  • Heffernan Insurance Brokers
  • Clarke Marine Insurance
  • Hot Rod Insurance
  • St. Clair Insurance Agency - CO
  • Edgewood Partners Insurance Center
  • Russell A Beyer, DBA Beycor Insurance
  • Newfront Insurance Services
  • Destination Financial Services Ltd
  • Roy Redman
  • Coverica, Inc.
  • The James B. Oswald Company
  • Greg Allen Insurance Agency
  • Joseph Lombardi
  • Mobile Insurance
  • NCM Insurance Agency LLC
  • Jim Kelly Ins Agency
  • The Trost Insurance Agency LLC
  • Johnson Insurance Services LLC
  • The Phoenix Insurance
  • John R Engle
  • Classic Automobile Insurance Agency
  • Full Octane Insurance LLC

Top Gear agencies have access to co-op marketing dollars, a dedicated account executive, preferred placement on Hagerty's online agent locator, spotlights on Hagerty's social media channels, a VIP membership to Hagerty Drivers Club® and more.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Marketplace, Hagerty Drivers Club®, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools®, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social®, The Amelia, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, RADwood, Broad Arrow Group and more. For more information on Hagerty please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

favicon.png?sn=DE28319&sd=2023-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-names-its-us-top-gear-agents-for-2023-301759523.html

SOURCE Hagerty

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE28319&Transmission_Id=202303010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE28319&DateId=20230301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.