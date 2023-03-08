Celanese Announces Collaboration with Alessa Therapeutics for the Advancement of Oncology Treatments

50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials and chemical company, and Alessa Therapeutics announced their collaboration for developing a new oncology drug product leveraging Alessa’s expertise on sustained localized drug delivery and the Celanese VitalDose® EVA drug delivery platform. The collaboration will focus on developing a localized and sustained-release drug delivery system for oncology patients that will limit systemic side effects and improve overall treatment.

“The commercial flexibility, responsiveness and technical support provided by Celanese has enabled the rapid progression of our drug candidate,” says Maithili Rairkar, Vice President of Technical Operations at Alessa Therapeutics. “We look forward to progressing this innovative local drug delivery approach beginning with human studies later this year.”

“Our new collaboration with Alessa Therapeutics underscores our commitment to optimize therapeutics through drug delivery innovation for oncology patients,” said Karen Chen, Global Business Strategy Leader for Oncology at Celanese. “Delivery can be a fundamental, and oftentimes overlooked, part of a drug’s success, and we believe that our contribution to Alessa’s work can make a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients.”

About Alessa Therapeutics

Founded in 2018 and based on technology developed by Dr. Pamela Munster’s group at UCSF, Alessa Therapeutics is a privately held company focused on developing selective and sustained localized drug delivery for early interception of cancer and other diseases. Alessa is backed by Mission BioCapital (www.missionbiocapital.com). For more information on Alessa Therapeutics, visit www.alessatherapeutics.com or email [email protected].

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 13,000 employees worldwide and had 2022 net sales of $9.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

