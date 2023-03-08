MSG Networks continues to build on its history of innovation with its announcement today of new digital initiatives that will make its content available to new audiences – MSG+, a state-of-the art streaming product launching this summer that will offer access on a direct-to-consumer subscription and authenticated basis, and MSG SportsZone, a new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel that will expose MSG Networks brands more widely and to audiences who are not already subscribers.

MSG+

MSG+ is being developed as a state-of-the-art streaming platform to provide fans in the region with the ability to access MSG Networks’ exclusive coverage of their favorite teams wherever they are and on their favorite devices ranging from mobile and tablet to connected TVs and other large screen applications. Fans who do not subscribe to a traditional, bundled pay television service may subscribe to MSG+ on a direct-to-consumer basis by purchasing monthly ($29.99) and annual ($309.99) subscriptions, which will include MSG Network and MSG SportsNet and all MSG-produced Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils, and Sabres games as well as other live sports, events and programming included on the networks in their area. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase single games of their favorite local teams ($9.99 per game), an innovative offering not made available by any other regional sports network. MSG+ will be available at no additional charge to subscribers of participating pay television service providers of MSG Networks, replacing MSG GO as the company’s authenticated streaming service. New features including live betting odds, personalized offers and wider availability on devices will continue to add value for these bundled consumers. Additional details will be released prior to the launch this summer. In the meantime, interested fans are encouraged to visit MSG Networks’ new website – www.msgplus.tv – to register to receive updates and more information.

MSG SportsZone

MSG SportsZone was recently launched nationally as a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel which features a mix of original programming from MSG Networks’ content library. MSG SportsZone is currently available on Vizio and Plex with additional FAST platforms expected to come soon. A national audience will now be able to sample MSG Networks’ sports betting, classic and other original programming.

“MSG Networks is delighted to be able to offer fans more ways to watch our compelling and award-winning content,” said Andrea Greenberg, MSG Networks President and CEO. “The introduction of MSG+ this summer will be a significant milestone for our company and will offer a mix of subscription options for fans who do not subscribe to a traditional, bundled pay television subscription. MSG+ will also provide significant value for our participating traditional distribution partners by offering access at no additional cost to their subscribers who receive our networks. In addition, we are pleased to introduce MSG SportsZone, a new platform that expands our reach nationally and provides us additional opportunities to monetize our archive and other non-game content.”

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks, a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a streaming service that serve the nation’s number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports. MSG Networks is a subsidiary of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE).

