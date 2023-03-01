Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking February 2023 Sales

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 1, 2023

  • Total Sales Increased 9%; Best February Sales Ever
  • Retail Sales Up 1%; Seven Consecutive Months of Retail Sales Records
  • All-Time Best-Ever Records for Elantra N and Santa Fe HEV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total February sales of 57,044 units, a 9% increase compared with February 2022 and the best February in Hyundai history. This was the fourth consecutive month with a total monthly sales record, led by Elantra (+53%), Kona EV (+753%), Kona N (+42%), Santa Cruz (+9%), Tucson (+13%), and Venue (+17%). February was an all-time best-ever retail and total sales month for the Elantra N (+72%) and Santa Fe HEV (+121%). Hyundai fleet sales were 7% of total volume for the month.

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

"For the past seven months, Hyundai and our retail partners have delivered record retail sales," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "It's the result of our diverse product lineup, strong marketing efforts that drive showroom traffic and our dealers' attention to elevating the customer experience. We remain optimistic about continuing the success and increasing market share."

February Retail Highlights
Hyundai sold 52,932 retail units in February, a 1% year-over-year increase from February 2022, setting a retail sales record for the seventh consecutive month. February retail sales were led by Elantra HEV, Elantra N, the line-up of Kona models (ICE, EV and N), Santa Cruz, Santa Fe HEV, and Venue. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 9,415 represented 18% of retail and a 7% year-over-year increase.

February Total Sales Summary


Feb-23

Feb-22

% Chg

2023
YTD

2022
YTD

% Chg

Hyundai

57,044

52,424

+9 %

109,045

100,296

+9 %

February Product and Corporate Activities

  • Hyundai Introduces Free Anti-Theft Software Upgrade: In response to increasing thefts targeting its vehicles without push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices in the United States, Hyundai has introduced a free anti-theft software upgrade to prevent the vehicles from starting during a method of theft popularized on TikTok and other social media channels.
  • Hyundai Launches Bluelink+: Hyundai Motor America launched an industry-leading connected car services program called Bluelink+. All services included in the previous Bluelink Connected Care, Remote and Guidance subscription packages are now offered complimentary on a non-trial basis for new buyers with Bluelink+ which is launching with the new 2023 IONIQ 6. Bluelink+ will come on all future Bluelink-equipped Hyundai models starting with the 2024 model line-up.
  • Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named 2023 Best Electric Vehicle by Cars.com: Hyundai's award-winning IONIQ 5 has been named the Best Electric Vehicle by Cars.com in its Best of 2023 Awards surpassing all 2023 EVs in the market that were tested by the company's editorial team of expert car reviewers.
  • Hyundai Wins Eight 2023 Car and Driver Editor's Choice Awards: Hyundai received eight 2023 Car and Driver Editor's Choice awards for its Kona, Tucson, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, Palisade, Elantra N, Sonata, and IONIQ 5 models.
  • Hyundai Motor America Announces Pricing for 2023 IONIQ 6 EV: Hyundai Motor America revealed pricing, packaging and a 53-kWh battery pack option for its highly anticipated IONIQ 6 electric vehicle.
  • Hyundai Announces Evolve+ EV Subscription Program: Hyundai Motor America in partnership with Hyundai Capital America announced its new Evolve+ electric vehicle subscription service at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles

Feb-23

Feb-22

% Chg

2023
YTD

2022
YTD

% Chg

Accent

12

744

-98 %

28

1,251

-98 %

Elantra

10,371

6,786

+53 %

19,026

11,867

+60 %

Ioniq 5

2,074

2,555

-19 %

3,622

3,544

+2 %

Kona

6,080

4,591

+32 %

11,906

9,483

+26 %

Nexo

28

25

+12 %

44

53

-17 %

Palisade

6,742

7,408

-9 %

13,426

13,742

-2 %

Santa Cruz

2,868

2,630

+9 %

5,482

5,450

+1 %

Santa Fe

7,993

8,104

-1 %

15,290

15,458

-1 %

Sonata

4,307

3,037

+42 %

9,180

6,028

+52 %

Tucson

14,031

12,928

+9 %

26,059

26,013

+0 %

Veloster

1

171

-99 %

4

257

-98 %

Venue

2,537

2,176

+17 %

4,978

4,466

+11 %

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

favicon.png?sn=LA28721&sd=2023-03-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-america-reports-record-breaking-february-2023-sales-301759277.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28721&Transmission_Id=202303010900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28721&DateId=20230301
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.