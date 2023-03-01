American Public Education to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call

49 minutes ago
PR Newswire

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., March 1, 2023

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the close of U.S. financial markets on March 14, 2023.

The live webcast of the earnings conference call will be broadcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. This call will be open to listeners through the events and presentations section of the company's investor relations website, www.apei.com.

A replay of the live webcast will also be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live conference call. The replay will be archived and available to listeners for approximately six months.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing, and Graduate School USA (GSUSA), provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

APUS, which operates through American Military University and American Public University, is the leading educator to active-duty military and veteran students* and serves approximately 88,000 adult learners worldwide via accessible and affordable higher education.

Rasmussen University is a 120-year-old nursing and health sciences-focused institution that serves approximately 15,600 students across its 22 campuses in six states and online. It also has schools of Business, Technology, Design, Early Education and Justice Studies.

Hondros College of Nursing focuses on educating pre-licensure nursing students at eight campuses (six in Ohio, one in Indiana, and one in Michigan). It is the largest educator of PN (LPN) nurses in the state of Ohio** and serves approximately 2,600 total students. Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal workforce through customized contract training (B2G) to federal agencies and through open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals.

Both APUS and Rasmussen are institutionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Hondros is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). GSUSA is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET). For additional information, visit www.apei.com.

*Based on FY 2019 Department of Defense tuition assistance and Veterans Administration student enrollment data, as reported by Military Times, 2020.

**Based on information compiled by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and Ohio Board of Nursing.

Contacts:
(Investors)
Ryan Koren
American Public Education, Inc.
AVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]
610-428-7376

(Media)
Frank Tutalo
American Public Education, Inc.
Director, Public Relations
[email protected]
571-358-3042

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-public-education-to-webcast-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-conference-call-301759278.html

SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.

