Today, in honor of Women's History Month and the upcoming International Women's Day, Athleta announced a new, dynamic community of inspirational brand partners who are both accomplished athletes and champions of women supporting women. Aligned with Athleta’s mission to empower women and girls, The Power of She Collective will have a unique seat at the table to influence innovative performance product, access personal and professional mentorship opportunities and participate in the brand’s Power of She impact programs. Athleta is also making a $175,000 donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) in honor of the Collective from its impact platform, The Power of She Fund, to continue advocacy for women's equality in sports and life.

Athleta’s purpose-driven partnership philosophy, pioneered when the company first signed Allyson Felix in 2019 and Simone Biles in 2021, is grounded in shared values aimed at creating impact. The expansion of this community of partners will deepen the brand’s relationship with elite athletes at all stages of their careers, and Athleta will look to grow the community beyond sports over time.

“Athleta has supported me holistically as not just an athlete, but a mother and activist since day one,” said Felix, legacy Athleta partner. “I’m excited for the opportunity to come together with other women and use our collective experiences as athletes, as moms, entrepreneurs and all that we are, to not only support each other, but make the world a better place for women and girls. Athleta is giving us the space and support to do that.”

Athleta%26rsquo%3Bs+newest+partners include women across a range of sports and points in their career:

  • Albane Valenzuela (Golf)
  • Brenna Huckaby (Paralympic Snowboarding)
  • Heather O’Reilly (Soccer)
  • Jesse “Flex” Labreck (American Ninja Warrior)
  • Jessica Mendoza (Softball)
  • Katie Zaferes (Triathlon)
  • Mariah Bell (Figure Skating)
  • Monica Puig (Tennis)
  • Monique Billings (Basketball)
  • Natalie Coughlin (Swimming)
  • Winter Vinecki (Freestyle Aerial Skiing)

“We’ve seen the impact our partnerships have had on increasing awareness for our brand and reinforcing our heritage as a performance brand for women and girls,” said Mary Beth Laughton, Athleta President and CEO. “But even more so, we are thrilled to expand our network of powerful women who truly embody the Power of She and give them a seat at our table. We know that when women support each other, we move forward.”

The donation to the Women%26rsquo%3Bs+Sports+Foundation is the latest in Athleta’s collaboration with the non-profit. The organizations have been working together for several years through Athleta’s Power of She Fund. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, WSF is renowned for its advocacy work in protecting Title IX, and working to shape policies and practices that advance equity, inclusion and access for girls and women in sports.

For more information on Athleta’s Power of She Collective, please visit Athleta.com.

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta’s versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle – from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its more than 235 retail stores across the United States and Canada, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.

